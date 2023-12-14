Russia is not building any blocs with China – Putin

Russia and China are not creating a bloc, President Vladimir Putin said during his large Q&A conference on December 14.

Photo: mil.ru

The friendship between Russia and China is not directed against third countries.

"We cooperate in military, economic and humanitarian fields, but we are not creating any blocs,” Putin said.

Earlier on Thursday, US presidential candidate Republican Vivek Ramaswamy said that in case of his victory, he would contribute to Ukraine ceding its eastern regions to Russia. In return, Moscow would need to abandon the idea of creating a "military alliance” with China.

In March, Vladimir Putin published an article in which he said that the relationship between Russia and China entered a new era. The Russian-Chinese relationship is the "cornerstone” of global stability and "a model of harmonious creative cooperation between major powers.” According to Putin, there are no restrictions or taboo topics in Moscow's interaction with Beijing.