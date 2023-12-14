World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Belarus Lukashenko: Zelensky is having a major conflict with his military

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is going through the period of tough confrontation with the military, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with the heads of the CIS intelligence services in Minsk, Sputnik Belarus reports.

Belarus Lukashenko: Zelensky is having a major conflict with his military
Photo: AP Photo / Yves Herman

"There is a very tough conflict going on between President Zelensky and the military,” Lukashenko said.

The position that the Ukrainian military share is "somewhat different, to put it mildly,” from the opinions of politicians and Zelensky, Lukashenko said. The Ukrainian president understands that very well – one can see that in personnel changes that take place in the security bloc, the Belarusian leader believes.

At the same time, "most professional military men” believe that the war needs to be stopped. Therefore, the Russian side will have to negotiate with the Ukrainian military in the first place, Lukashenko believes.

In the summer of 2022, Alexander Lukashenko also spoke about Zelensky's serious conflict with the military. Ukrainian military officials understand that "they can not fight any longer,” Lukashenko said.

In the fall of 2023, Ukrainian and Western media reported about the confrontation between the President of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

On December 4, it transpired that Zelensky's office was discussing a possibility of dismissing Zaluzhny. The Financial Times then noted that Valery Zaluzhny no longer appeared with Zelensky in public.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia designates next three targets in Ukraine: Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv

The Russian Armed forces are going to target three Ukrainian cities in its further offensive. Judging from the recent attacks conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces, it goes about Kyiv, Odessa and Kharkiv

Russian Aerospace Forces designate three major targets in Ukraine
F-16 fighters taking off from NATO bases to be equated to participation in Ukraine conflict
Warning from Russia: F-16 taking off from NATO bases will lead to retaliatory measures
Zelensky openly lies to Fox News about Russia's offensive in Ukraine
Barbaric Bulgaria chooses wrong side of history by dismantling monument to Soviet soldiers
Russian Aerospace Forces designate three major targets in Ukraine Lyuba Lulko It Never Stays In Vegas Guy Somerset Russia and India: A friend in need is a friend indeed Anton Kulikov
Environmentalists urge Russia to abandon the use of shoe covers
Russia's large airport to reopen 657 days after outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine
Putin: Peace with Ukraine will come when Russia achieves its goals
Putin: Peace with Ukraine will come when Russia achieves its goals
Last materials
Putin explains Russia's positions on Ukrainian front
Putin speaks about another wave of mobilisation and peace with Ukraine
Russian Aerospace Forces designate three major targets in Ukraine
Barbaric Bulgaria chooses wrong side of history by taking Soviet soldiers down from pedestals
Environmentalists urge Russia to abandon the use of shoe covers
F-16 fighters taking off from NATO bases to be equated to participation in Ukraine conflict
Russia to reopen southern airport for the first time since outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine
Zelensky tells US journalists a bunch of lies about Russian forces in Ukraine
It Never Stays In Vegas
Good vs. Evil: Putin as an ally of part of Western elite
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X