Belarus Lukashenko: Zelensky is having a major conflict with his military

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is going through the period of tough confrontation with the military, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with the heads of the CIS intelligence services in Minsk, Sputnik Belarus reports.

Photo: AP Photo / Yves Herman

"There is a very tough conflict going on between President Zelensky and the military,” Lukashenko said.

The position that the Ukrainian military share is "somewhat different, to put it mildly,” from the opinions of politicians and Zelensky, Lukashenko said. The Ukrainian president understands that very well – one can see that in personnel changes that take place in the security bloc, the Belarusian leader believes.

At the same time, "most professional military men” believe that the war needs to be stopped. Therefore, the Russian side will have to negotiate with the Ukrainian military in the first place, Lukashenko believes.

In the summer of 2022, Alexander Lukashenko also spoke about Zelensky's serious conflict with the military. Ukrainian military officials understand that "they can not fight any longer,” Lukashenko said.

In the fall of 2023, Ukrainian and Western media reported about the confrontation between the President of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

On December 4, it transpired that Zelensky's office was discussing a possibility of dismissing Zaluzhny. The Financial Times then noted that Valery Zaluzhny no longer appeared with Zelensky in public.