Russia works on tribunal for crimes of Kyiv regime

World

Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the crimes of the Kyiv regime, said that the department was working on the format of the tribunal over the political leadership of Ukraine.

Photo: Shedevrum neuronetwork

The closer the end of the special operation gets, the faster politicians will come to a consensus on how the tribunal is going to be conducted and what responsibility Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, head of the presidential office Andriy Yermak, as well as ex-Minister of Defense Alexey Reznikov will carry.

According to the Russian diplomat, the above-mentioned politicians contributed to the collapse of Ukraine.

Miroshnik considers it necessary to create a federal database that would collect information about the crimes of the Kyiv regime from all competent authorities and departments.

The only way to end the Ukrainian conflict is to hold negotiations between the parties, but Russia will only talk to Kyiv's Western masters, Miroshnik said.

The West does not show an active desire to negotiate yet, the diplomat noted. In his opinion, as soon as sponsors "fizzle out” and political ambitions subside, conditions for peace negotiations to start will then arise.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
