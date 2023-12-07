World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video: Houthi rebels take tourists to captured Israeli ship

World

Houthis take tourists to the ship that was captured in the Red Sea.

As it appears from the video, the attraction has been a success so far. The Galaxy Leader merchant ship owned by an Israeli businessman, is anchored at a port of Yemen. Rebels arrange group excursions aboard the vessel.

Reportedly, Houthi rebels place US and Israeli flags on the deck of the ship for visitors to walk on them. The crew of the ship remains in custody. The hostages are allowed to contact their families, although such contacts are limited.

