Ukraine's accession to Russia should be decided in referendum, Russian MP says

World

The question of Ukraine's accession to Russia should be decided in a referendum. It is the people of Ukraine who could make such a choice similarly to how the people of Crimea and other Russian regions expressed their will to join Russia, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defence Yuri Shvytkin said.

Photo: dziennik-polityczny.com

Shvytkin's comment came in response to the recent statement from US Senator Chris Murphy, who said that Ukraine could return under the control of the Russian Federation.

"It's a pity that a US senator is deciding for Ukraine. They have taken Ukraine to the point of real collapse. Ukraine is practically on the brink on an abyss. It has ceased to exist as a state,” Yuri Shvytkin said adding that Russia's prime goal is to accomplish the goals of the special military operation, radio station Moscow Speaking said.

Chris Murphy, a member of the US Senate from the Democratic Party, voiced an opinion that Ukraine could become part of Russia should US fail to approve an additional assistance package to the former Soviet republic for 2024.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
