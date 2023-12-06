World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin goes to UAE and Saudi Arabia to change the rules of the game

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin flew to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for negotiations on Wednesday, December 6. Afterwards, Putin will travel to Saudi Arabia.

Putin goes to UAE and Saudi Arabia to change the rules of the game
Photo: Channel One/YouTube

The Russian president will visit the two countries within 24 hours as he is expected to participate in other events the following day. According to the Kremlin, Putin's trip is associated with issues related to the oil market.

"These discussions are being conducted within the OPEC+ format, but, of course, interaction in this [oil] area is always on the agenda," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Russia are members of OPEC+, an alliance of oil producers. Last week, OPEC+ agreed to extend and deepen oil production cuts.

After the official meeting at the airport and the meeting at the palace, Russia and the UAE will conduct negotiations as part of the delegations, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said. The Russian president and his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will have a one-on-one conversation.

The leaders of the two countries will discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation and current international problems in light of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

Putin's visit comes as a demonstration of Russia's confidence against the backdrop of the protracted conflict in Ukraine, the blockage of a new package of US military assistance to Kyiv and the stability of the Russian economy against the background of sanctions, Bloomberg reports.

From UAE to Saudi Arabia

In Riyadh, Putin will hold a meeting meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. First of all, the parties will touch upon issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic and investment fields, as well as various aspects of cooperation in multilateral formats.

"The Russian-Saudi coordination within the scope of the [OPEC+] format is a reliable guarantee to maintain a stable and predictable situation in the global oil market, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said.

The Russian delegation includes assistants Yuri Ushakov, Igor Levitin, Maxim Oreshkin, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, and other officials:

  • Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov,
  • First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov,
  • Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov,
  • Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak,
  • Chairman of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina,
  • Head of Roscosmos Yuri Borisov,
  • Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev
  • RDIF chair Kirill Dmitriev.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Putin in UAE
Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Der Spiegel: Putin is right, Russia is stronger now

Russian President Vladimir Putin was right when he said that Russia became stronger since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine

Der Spiegel: Unfortunately, Putin was right
Washington does not believe Zelensky's crocodile tears anymore
Zelensky has one week left to force US magical pot make more money
Saxo Bank prediction for 2024: Kennedy takes office as President, capitalism falls
Karine Jean-Pierre leaves when asked whether Joe Biden received payment from his son Hunter
Washington does not believe Zelensky's crocodile tears anymore Lyuba Lulko The Future of Pan-Asianism in the Asian Century (and Beyond) Peter Baofu Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes life a nightmare for EU Andrey Mihayloff
Russia-Ukraine talks may take place in Hungary
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius: Germany is not an ally of Ukraine
Kremlin responds to Mark Milley's call to slit Russians' throats
Kremlin responds to Mark Milley's call to slit Russians' throats
Last materials
Putin goes to UAE and Saudi Arabia to change the rules of the game
Sky painted in red, blue and white, guns fired as Putin arrives in UAE
Kremlin responds to Mark Milley's call to slit Russians' throats
US Congress vote: Zelensky's Office admits Ukraine may lose conflict
And so it starts: Germany turns its back on Ukraine
Summary of BRICS+ Fashion Summit — Day 5
Washington does not believe Zelensky's crocodile tears anymore
Saxo Bank's Outrageous Predictions for 2024: Kennedy Jr. as President, oil at $150
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre dodges Biden corruption question and leaves
Der Spiegel: Unfortunately, Putin was right
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X