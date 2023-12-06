Kremlin responds to Mark Milley's call to slit Russians' throats

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he had not seen the article in The Washington Post in which former Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, called to slit Russians' throats.

"I have not seen such statements,” Peskov said.

The Washington Post wrote in an article on December 4 that during military exercises in Germany's Wiesbaden in 2022, General Mark Milley called on Ukrainian special forces to slit Russian fighters' throats. The US Army general thus wanted to inspire special forces to conduct operations in Russia-backed territories.

"There should be no Russian who goes to sleep without wondering if they're going to get their throat slit in the middle of the night,” Milley said, according to an official with knowledge of the event," the newspaper said.

The article also said that Ukraine's inconclusive summer offensive raised sobering questions for Kyiv's Western supporters.

According to The Washington Post, Zelensky's desire to restore Ukraine within 1991 borders would take many years and a lot of blood.