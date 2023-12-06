World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin responds to Mark Milley's call to slit Russians' throats

World

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he had not seen the article in The Washington Post in which former Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, called to slit Russians' throats.

Kremlin responds to Mark Milley's call to slit Russians' throats
Photo: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Милли,_Марк by U.S. Secretary of Defense is licensed under Авторство: U.S. Secretary of Defense. 220908-D-TT977-0125, Общественное достояние, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=122798438

"I have not seen such statements,” Peskov said.

The Washington Post wrote in an article on December 4 that during military exercises in Germany's Wiesbaden in 2022, General Mark Milley called on Ukrainian special forces to slit Russian fighters' throats. The US Army general thus wanted to inspire special forces to conduct operations in Russia-backed territories.

"There should be no Russian who goes to sleep without wondering if they're going to get their throat slit in the middle of the night,” Milley said, according to an official with knowledge of the event," the newspaper said.

The article also said that Ukraine's inconclusive summer offensive raised sobering questions for Kyiv's Western supporters.

According to The Washington Post, Zelensky's desire to restore Ukraine within 1991 borders would take many years and a lot of blood.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Der Spiegel: Putin is right, Russia is stronger now

Russian President Vladimir Putin was right when he said that Russia became stronger since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine

Der Spiegel: Unfortunately, Putin was right
Washington does not believe Zelensky's crocodile tears anymore
Zelensky has one week left to force US magical pot make more money
Saxo Bank prediction for 2024: Kennedy takes office as President, capitalism falls
Karine Jean-Pierre leaves when asked whether Joe Biden received payment from his son Hunter
Washington does not believe Zelensky's crocodile tears anymore Lyuba Lulko The Future of Pan-Asianism in the Asian Century (and Beyond) Peter Baofu Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes life a nightmare for EU Andrey Mihayloff
Russia-Ukraine talks may take place in Hungary
Summary of BRICS+ Fashion Summit — Day 5
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius: Germany is not an ally of Ukraine
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius: Germany is not an ally of Ukraine
Last materials
Kremlin responds to Mark Milley's call to slit Russians' throats
US Congress vote: Zelensky's Office admits Ukraine may lose conflict
And so it starts: Germany turns its back on Ukraine
Summary of BRICS+ Fashion Summit — Day 5
Washington does not believe Zelensky's crocodile tears anymore
Saxo Bank's Outrageous Predictions for 2024: Kennedy Jr. as President, oil at $150
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre dodges Biden corruption question and leaves
Der Spiegel: Unfortunately, Putin was right
Russia ready for talks with Ukraine, high-ranking source says
Essequibo Indians ready to return to Venezuela from Guyana
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X