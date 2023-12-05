World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre dodges Biden corruption question and leaves

World

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre dodged a question about the investigation conducted by the House Oversight Committee. The report said that Hunter Biden's company was making monthly payments to the American leader. The funds were received from companies associated with China and other foreign individuals and firms.

White House briefing

Biden's spokeswoman said she had not seen the report.

Real Clear Politics correspondent Phil Wegmann asked Karine Jean-Pierre during a briefing whether the president accepted the payments.

"Did the President accept payment? And why would there be such an arrangement if they never were in business together?" asked Wegmann.

Karine Jean-Pierre said that she had not seen the report. She suggested that the journalist contact the White House counsel's office about this issue. She then closed her folder and ended the briefing.

The investigation, launched by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee, alleges that Biden was involved in his relatives' business transactions who allegedly traded his name around the world as a brand.

"Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) released subpoenaed bank records revealing Hunter Biden's business entity, Owasco PC, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden. Hunter Biden is currently under an investigation by the Department of Justice for using the Owasco PC corporate account for tax evasion and other serious crimes," the committee said in a statement on Tuesday, December 5.

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan of the US House of Representatives said that US Congress could make a decision to impeach the US President in early 2024. The impeachment procedure will be key for congressmen after New Year holidays.

