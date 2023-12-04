Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko: 'We can lie to our people, but not forever'

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, in an extensive interview Swiss publication 20 Minuten, set out his thoughts about the future of Ukraine, the situation at the front and his political ambition.

According to Klitschko, Valery Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was honest when he spoke about a stalemate situation for Ukraine at the front.

"What he said was true. Sometimes people don't want to hear the truth. Ultimately, he is responsible. He explained and justified what the situation was today," Vitaliy Klichko said.

Arms supplies from allies were coming late, but the consumption of ammunition was enormous.

"We can lie to our people, to our partners in euphoria,” the politician said adding that one can not do it forever. Therefore, Zaluzhny did the right thing by revealing the truth to the people, the mayor of Kyiv said.

When asked whether he would like to run for president, Klitschko said that Ukraine was in a precarious position, and it would stupid for him to think about such things. At the same time, Ukrainian politicians already fight for positions, he added.

"Today the only question is whether Ukraine is going to exist at all. We are fighting for our freedom and independence," Vitaliy Klichko said.

Klitschko also said he was not surprised by Zelensky's declining popularity. According to him, this is how Zelensky pays for the mistakes that he made.

Many Ukrainians are wondering why Ukraine was not ready for the conflict with Russia.