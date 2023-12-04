Medvedev to Lloyd Austin: 'My tongue is my enemy'

Dmitry Medvedev praises Lloyd Austin for his honesty

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, praised Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin for allegedly revealing the true reason for USA's aid to Kyiv — the development of the US defence industry.

"US Secretary of Defense Austin has revealed a military secret. Being a straightforward and simple-minded person, the general did not hesitate to announce the reason for the US participation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Dmitry Medvedev wrote on social media.

Medvedev believes that Washington is not trying to help "citizens or a country that is disappearing from the world map." The US is not fighting "for democracy and against tyranny,” nor is it trying to wear out Russia's defence capability.

"This is a $40 billion-worth modernisation of the US defence industry. What a sincere person!” — Medvedev wrote, referring to Austin.

Medvedev admitted that companies close to the administration of US President Joe Biden are profiting from increasing the production of military goods.

"Lingua mali pars pessima servi ("The tongue is the worst part of a bad servant,” or "My tongue is my enemy”)," Medvedev finished his post in Latin.

Austin announces largest modernisation of US defence industry

Speaking at a national defence forum in California, the US Secretary of Defence said that the United States was pursuing the largest modernisation of its defence industry in decades. Washington considerably increased funding for ammo production due to the high rate of consumption of US-made shells in Ukraine, he said.

"We've launched what the Army calls "the most ambitious modernization effort in nearly 40 years” for our defense industrial base," Lloyd Austin said the Reagan National Defense Forum on December 2, 2023.

Washington will use $50 billion in additional budgetary appropriations requested by the Biden administration for these purposes. Such measures will create and maintain tens of thousands of jobs for Americans in more than 30 states.