Medvedev to Lloyd Austin: 'My tongue is my enemy'

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Dmitry Medvedev praises Lloyd Austin for his honesty

World

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, praised Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin for allegedly revealing the true reason for USA's aid to Kyiv — the development of the US defence industry.

Dmitry Medvedev praises Lloyd Austin for his honesty
Photo: Openverse by U.S. Secretary of Defense is licensed under CC BY 2.0

"US Secretary of Defense Austin has revealed a military secret. Being a straightforward and simple-minded person, the general did not hesitate to announce the reason for the US participation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Dmitry Medvedev wrote on social media.

Medvedev believes that Washington is not trying to help "citizens or a country that is disappearing from the world map." The US is not fighting "for democracy and against tyranny,” nor is it trying to wear out Russia's defence capability.

"This is a $40 billion-worth modernisation of the US defence industry. What a sincere person!” — Medvedev wrote, referring to Austin.

Medvedev admitted that companies close to the administration of US President Joe Biden are profiting from increasing the production of military goods.

"Lingua mali pars pessima servi ("The tongue is the worst part of a bad servant,” or "My tongue is my enemy”)," Medvedev finished his post in Latin.

Austin announces largest modernisation of US defence industry

Speaking at a national defence forum in California, the US Secretary of Defence said that the United States was pursuing the largest modernisation of its defence industry in decades. Washington considerably increased funding for ammo production due to the high rate of consumption of US-made shells in Ukraine, he said.

"We've launched what the Army calls "the most ambitious modernization effort in nearly 40 years” for our defense industrial base," Lloyd Austin said the Reagan National Defense Forum on December 2, 2023.

Washington will use $50 billion in additional budgetary appropriations requested by the Biden administration for these purposes. Such measures will create and maintain tens of thousands of jobs for Americans in more than 30 states.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian general killed in special military operation zone

The head of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, confirmed the death of Major General Vladimir Zavadsky.

Major General Vladimir Zavadsky killed in Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen flee as Russian forces storm
Ukrainian servicemen flee as Russian forces storm
Medvedev to Lloyd Austin: 'My tongue is my enemy'
Americans push Zelensky into Realpolitik, make him build major fortification lines Lyuba Lulko The Future of Pan-Asianism in the Asian Century (and Beyond) Peter Baofu Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes life a nightmare for EU Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Dmitry Medvedev praises Lloyd Austin for his honesty
Major General Vladimir Zavadsky killed in Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen flee as Russian forces storm
Russian army about to take Marinka. AFU to lose another city in Donbass
Russian Defence Minister announces Ukraine's losses in six months
Sergei Lavrov: Josep Borrell and Antony Blinken are cowards
Americans push Zelensky into Realpolitik, make him build major fortification lines
Western companies ready to turn Ukraine into toxic burial ground
Where did US strategists go wrong when they started proxy war with Russia?
Twelve Russian marines killed while making fire at lunch break in Rostov
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X