World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin: The West wants to dismember and plunder Russia

World

The West wants to dismember and plunder Russia, President Vladimir Putin said during his speech at the opening of the World Russian People's Council.

Putin: The West wants to dismember and plunder Russia
Photo: Флот 2017

According to Putin, the West wants to plunder Russia, if not by force, then through turmoil and fragmentation.

"The West, in principle, does not need such a large and multinational country as Russia,” Putin said.

During his speech, Putin also said that the West and Ukraine were fighting not only Russians, but also all the peoples inhabiting Russia.

The global supremacist dictatorship is becoming decrepit, he said. It "has gone beserk” and become simply dangerous for others, President Vladimir Putin said at the World Russian People's Council.

"It is our country, the Russian world, as it has repeatedly happened in history before, that has blocked the way for those who claim world domination and exceptionalism today," he said.

According to the Russian leader, Russia is fighting for its freedom and the freedom of the whole world.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces take full control of Avdiivka

Avdiivka is a northern suburb of Donetsk, from where the Armed Forces of Ukraine shell the capital of the DPR, Donetsk

Having lost Avdiivka, Ukraine will lose all of Donbass
Two ballistic missiles attack US Navy destroyer USS Mason
Yemen launches two ballistic missiles to attack US Navy destroyer USS Mason
It will take Russia four 'Putin strikes,' but not three days, to take Kyiv
Storm of the century hits Crimea and Southern Russia causing unimaginable damage
It will take Russia four 'Putin strikes,' but not three days, to take Kyiv Alexander Shtorm The Dire Secret of Megan Rapinoe Guy Somerset Special military operation to end with Russia reuniting with Ukraine Lyuba Lulko
Ukraine promises many 'surprise explosions' for Crimean Bridge
One of the world's fattest people dies in Russia
Huge cargo ship Blue Shark runs aground during superstorm in Southern Russia
Huge cargo ship Blue Shark runs aground during superstorm in Southern Russia
Last materials
Russian authorities crack down on illegal and even legal migrants
Kyrylo Budanov's wife poisoned with heavy metals in Ukraine
It will take Russia four 'Putin strikes,' but not three days, to take Kyiv
The Dire Secret of Megan Rapinoe
One of the world's fattest men dies in Russia
Two ballistic missiles attack US Navy destroyer USS Mason
Blue Shark cargo ship runs aground during 'storm of the century' in Southern Russia
Having lost Avdiivka, Ukraine will lose all of Donbass
Ukraine promises many 'surprise explosions' for Crimean Bridge
Storm of the century hits Crimea and Southern Russia causing unimaginable damage
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X