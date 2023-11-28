Putin: The West wants to dismember and plunder Russia

The West wants to dismember and plunder Russia, President Vladimir Putin said during his speech at the opening of the World Russian People's Council.

Photo: Флот 2017

According to Putin, the West wants to plunder Russia, if not by force, then through turmoil and fragmentation.

"The West, in principle, does not need such a large and multinational country as Russia,” Putin said.

During his speech, Putin also said that the West and Ukraine were fighting not only Russians, but also all the peoples inhabiting Russia.

The global supremacist dictatorship is becoming decrepit, he said. It "has gone beserk” and become simply dangerous for others, President Vladimir Putin said at the World Russian People's Council.

"It is our country, the Russian world, as it has repeatedly happened in history before, that has blocked the way for those who claim world domination and exceptionalism today," he said.

According to the Russian leader, Russia is fighting for its freedom and the freedom of the whole world.