China warns Taiwan: Independence means war

World

Chen Binhua, an official spokesman for the State Council Office of the People's Republic of China for Taiwan Affairs, said that mainland China was ready for the process of peaceful reunification with the island. Binhua's statement came in response to recent discussions about the relations between Taiwan and mainland China.

China warns Taiwan: Independence means war
Photo: REX/Shutterstock

Binhua emphasised that Beijing was strongly opposed to activities aimed at promoting Taiwan's independence.

Binhua said that Chinese authorities would not tolerate or show leniency towards those who support independent Taiwan should they dare to engage in provocations.

"I want to stress this out that Taiwan independence will mean war," Chen Binhua said.

In particular, he referred to the anti-secession law, which says that a state can use non-peaceful means to protect its territorial integrity.

Binhua also called on the people of Taiwan to help bring the relations between the parties back to the path of peaceful development.

Chinese Ambassador to Vienna Qi Mei noted in early November that China did not rule out a possibility of using force to resolve the Taiwan issue.

"Of course, we hope for a peaceful reunification. But, as an independent country, we can not refuse the last option — the use of military force. The right way to ensure stability in the Taiwan Strait is to adhere to the 'One China' principle and reject Taiwanese independence,” she said.

