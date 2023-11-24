Two Ukrainian truck drivers die waiting in lines on border with Poland

The Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw sent a note to the Polish Foreign Ministry demanding the border be unblocked for Ukrainian carriers after two drivers died in line waiting to pass through Korczowa-Krakowiec Checkpoint. The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs was also notified of the incident.

Photo: ivtextil.ru

"Restrictions that Polish protesters create for the movement of cargo transportation pose a threat to the life and health of people and cause a significant threat to the safety and order of traffic on public roads. Everyone has the right to protest and defend their position. Yet, the chosen form, time and duration of protests in difficult weather conditions create a real threat to people's safety, life and health," Vasily Zvarych, Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland said.

The Polish authorities have a right to disperse protests if they threaten order and traffic safety on public roads, the ambassador added.

Zvarych earlier said that Polish carriers were inflicting a painful stab in the back to Ukraine. According to him, the corridors of solidarity between Ukraine and the European Union (EU) are at risk.

A 54-year-old Ukrainian truck driver died on November 12 in a parking lot near the Dorogusk-Yagodin Checkpoint. Information about the cause of his death is yet to be announced.

Another driver died on November 23 at the Korczowa-Krakowiec Checkpoint.

Ukraine-Poland transport war

There is a transport war going on between Poland and Ukraine due to the desire of Polish carriers to protect the Polish market from Ukrainian competitors, Myśl Polska wrote.

Vladimir Balin, Vice-President of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian economy lost over 400 million euros due to the blocking of borders. He called the current situation catastrophic.

Ukrainian business associations called on Zelensky to resolve the border issue with Poland. The insolent demands of Polish strikers violate Poland's obligations under international treaties, and sometimes constitute direct interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine, the Union of Employers and Road Carriers of Ukraine said.

First reports of possible border blockages appeared in late October. The Association of Ukrainian Automobile Manufacturers then said that Polish carriers could go on strike in the face of excessive competition following the liberalisation of international transportation between Ukraine and EU countries.

On October 31, a representative of the State Border Service of Ukraine said that Kyiv received a warning from Warsaw about the threat of closing the border.