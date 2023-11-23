World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dutch elections: Another NATO state falls into Putin's hands

World

Geert Wilders, a candidate for the post of head of the Dutch government, may become a reliable ally of Russia and President Vladimir Putin, German journalist Julian Röpcke believes.

In this case, Russia will win over another NATO state, Roepke added.

"The presumed new head of the government of the Netherlands. Another NATO state is falling into Russia's hands,” Röpcke wrote on his page on the Internet.

The Russian president doesn't even need to do anything. Putin may simply "sit back” and watch the Western and European coalition of pro-Ukrainian allies falling apart.

Geert Wilders is a far-right politician, the leader of The Party for Freedom. He won the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands. His party will thus take 37 out of 150 seats in the parliament of the Netherlands.

Many of his opponents called the election results "a shock and a disappointment." Some directly stated their reluctance to continue working under his leadership.

The foreign press, in particular The Hill and The Guardian, call Wilders the "Dutch Donald Trump” because of his harsh anti-Islamic rhetoric. Wilders has repeatedly received death threats, and the UK once banned him from entering the country. Wilders believes that the Netherlands should exit the European Union. He also urged the EU to reduce military aid to Ukraine.

