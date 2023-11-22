World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia supplies two S-300 divisions to Tajikistan

World

Russia supplied two S-300 divisions to Tajikistan, President Vladimir Putin said, Interfax reports.

Photo: Photo by Vadim Savitsky

"As for Tajikistan (…), we have already supplied two divisions of our S-300 air defense systems to the republic. These are eight launchers. In general, we are ready to continue and complete this work within the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation). Let me remind here that the government should issue a corresponding order by the end of the year,” Putin said at a meeting with members of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Putin also said that security issues, including the creation of the CSTO air defence system, were discussed during negotiations with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

Earlier, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon invited Putin to visit the republic. Rahmon also thanked the Russian leader for the warm welcome during his visit to Moscow and said that he was happy with the results of the dialogue with Putin.

S-300PS anti-aircraft missile systems entered service with the Russian military base in Tajikistan in 2019. The systems were deployed to protect the facilities of the base from air raids.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
