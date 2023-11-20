World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Residents of NATO member countries will not be allowed to adopt Russian children

World

The Parliament of Russia, the State Duma, intends to ban the adoption of Russian children by citizens of foreign countries that have a gender reassignment procedure.

Photo: Openverse by cafemama is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

According to State Duma deputy Vasily Piskarev, the parliament is working on the bill, RIA Novosti reports. He did not specify when the new draft law banning the adoption of Russian children by foreigners would be submitted to the Duma.

"I would like to note here that by introducing this ban on the adoption of children by foreign citizens, we in fact ban the adoption of children by NATO countries as most countries of the bloc allow same-sex marriage,” Piskarev said.

On August 1, 2022, a bill was also introduced to the State Duma to ban the adoption of Russian children for citizens of Russia-unfriendly countries.

Russia enacted the Dima Yakovlev Law in 2013 in response to the American Magnitsky Act. American citizens were thus prohibited from adopting Russian children.

