World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Denmark to inspect and arrest Russian oil tankers in its waters

World

Denmark will be tasked with inspecting and, if necessary, blocking Russian oil tankers passing through its waters. About 60 percent of Russia's total seaborne oil exports pass through the Baltic Sea before they reach world markets.

Denmark to inspect and arrest Russian oil tankers in its waters
Photo: sdelanounas.ru

Russian ships will have to be inspected because they will have no Western insurance papers.

The new rules will first be applied to tankers transiting through Danish straits without insurance from Western companies. Denmark will act in accordance with the law that empowers the state to inspect ships that may pose a threat to the environment.

European officials say that the requirement for proper insurance is justified because some of Russia's oil supplies are carried out with the use of so-called "shadow fleets" of old ships registered outside the jurisdiction of the countries that imposed restrictions. Such tankers may potentially lead to a major environmental disaster.

Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea that governs maritime shipping a country is allowed to initiate legal proceedings and detain a ship if it has been clearly and objectively established that the ship poses a serious threat to coastal areas.

In reality, however, everything will depend on the ability of the Danish naval authorities to stop and inspect Russian tankers. It is also unknown what action Copenhagen will take if the ship refuses to stop.

A representative of the Danish Defence Command said that they do not check documents and ships passing through Danish straits unless the case is related to maritime safety.

The Danish government declined to comment. The European Commission did not comment on the proposed measures either.

The proposal to monitor ships in Danish straits appeared after Western officials admitted that Russian oil was barely selling below the price cap of $60 a barrel in October 2023. According to the Ministry of Finance, the average price of Russia's Urals oil brand was $81.52.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate light fighter key feature exposed

Modern aircraft become versatile platforms capable of performing fighter, interceptor or bomber missions.

Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate light fighter key feature exposed
Armenia wants to pull out from CSTO quietly, but will not be allowed to
Armenia wants to pull out from CSTO quietly, but will not be allowed to
Kyrylo Budanov predicts Russia-Ukraine conflict to be frozen for decades
Putin approves amendments to presidential election law
Armenia wants to pull out from CSTO quietly, but will not be allowed to Lyuba Lulko Like Japan: Russia-Ukraine conflict to be frozen for many decades Anton Kulikov The Double-Edged Sword of Slavery Reparations in Woke Politics Peter Baofu
Finland to deploy Israeli David's Sling air defence systems near Russian border
Russian woman abducted in Iraq claims Netanyahu manipulated by his wife and son
Anna Politkovskaya's murderer pardoned for joining Russian forces in Ukraine
Anna Politkovskaya's murderer pardoned for joining Russian forces in Ukraine
Last materials
Russian security forces hunt for migrants making them obtain military registration
Robert Kennedy Jr. says Washington does not want weak Russia
Armenia wants to pull out from CSTO quietly, but will not be allowed to
Like Japan: Russia-Ukraine conflict to be frozen for many decades
Putin approves amendments to presidential election law
Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate light fighter key feature exposed
Man who shot Anna Politkovskaya pardoned for taking part in special operation in Ukraine
Israeli David's Sling air defence in Finland targets Russian border
Russian-Israeli woman abducted in Iraq: Netanyahu manipulated by his wife
Ukraine betrays USA, Hungary supports Israel: Metamorphoses at UN General Assembly
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X