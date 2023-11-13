Zelensky comes into conflict with his army generals

Valeriy Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have a disagreement over the actions of Ukrainian troops at the front.

Alexey Arestovych, a former adviser to the head of the presidential office, (listed in Russia as a terrorists and extremist), said that the views of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were at odds with those of the head of state.

"We are having a situation when the commander-in-chief says one thing about the war and the prospects for victory, and the president says something completely different. This is an abnormal situation,” Arestovych said.

The Ukrainian leadership denies rumours about disagreements within the country's military leadership. According to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, the leadership shares a common position — it believes in the success of the Ukrainian army.

At the same time, US columnist Stephen Bryen said that the Ukrainian president was at war with his generals. Zelensky reprimanded Zaluzhny when the latter said that one should not be expecting any serious breakthrough from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the special military operation zone.

Zaluzhny believes that the offensive of the Ukrainian Army had almost come to an end, The Times wrote. According to Zaluzhny, Ukraine needs to preserve what it has now and get ready for military operations in 2024. However, President Zelensky does not share such a point of view, the British publication said.

Meanwhile, the Office of the President of Ukraine intends to take procedural actions against several generals of the Ukrainian Army, Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) said.