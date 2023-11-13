World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Zelensky comes into conflict with his army generals

World

Valeriy Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have a disagreement over the actions of Ukrainian troops at the front.

Zelensky comes into conflict with his army generals
Photo: "President awarded Ukrainian defenders and presented battle flags to military units." by President Of Ukraine is marked with CC0 1.0.

Alexey Arestovych, a former adviser to the head of the presidential office, (listed in Russia as a terrorists and extremist), said that the views of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were at odds with those of the head of state.

"We are having a situation when the commander-in-chief says one thing about the war and the prospects for victory, and the president says something completely different. This is an abnormal situation,” Arestovych said.

The Ukrainian leadership denies rumours about disagreements within the country's military leadership. According to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, the leadership shares a common position — it believes in the success of the Ukrainian army.

At the same time, US columnist Stephen Bryen said that the Ukrainian president was at war with his generals. Zelensky reprimanded Zaluzhny when the latter said that one should not be expecting any serious breakthrough from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the special military operation zone.

Zaluzhny believes that the offensive of the Ukrainian Army had almost come to an end, The Times wrote. According to Zaluzhny, Ukraine needs to preserve what it has now and get ready for military operations in 2024. However, President Zelensky does not share such a point of view, the British publication said.

Meanwhile, the Office of the President of Ukraine intends to take procedural actions against several generals of the Ukrainian Army, Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) said.

"This week there will be procedural actions against the generals of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Bankovaya (the street where the Office of the President of Ukraine sits — ed.) is making its move,” the Ukrainian MP wrote on social networks.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine's best tank crewman killed in battle

Ukrainian tanker Maxim Gatsanyuk was killed in battle, the local Rada of the city of Pogrebishche, the Vinnytsia region said on social media

Russian forces annihilate Ukraine's best tanker
News about redeployment of Dnieper grouping of Russian troops appears as provocation
Dnieper troops redeployment news appears as provocation
The West proceeds to Plan B to rock and shatter Russia Lyuba Lulko The Double-Edged Sword of Slavery Reparations in Woke Politics Peter Baofu Technically, Russia has already won in Ukraine Alexander Shtorm
Last materials
Russian forces annihilate Ukraine's best tanker
News about redeployment of Dnieper grouping of Russian troops appears as provocation
The West proceeds to Plan B to rock and shatter Russia
Video shows Hezbollah shelling IDF border surveillance posts
Iranian Foreign Minister: Expansion of Israel-Hamas conflict inevitable
Russian families with many children to get free apartments from the state
Man who brutally murdered ex-girlfriend gets pardoned to join PMC Wagner
Kremlin: Ukraine will never be able to defeat Russia on the battlefield
The Double-Edged Sword of Slavery Reparations in Woke Politics
When Russia takes Odessa, Ukraine will disintegrate speedily
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X