Kremlin: Ukraine will never be able to defeat Russia on the battlefield

It is time for Kyiv to understand that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to defeat Russia on the battlefield, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said November 10, TASS reports.

Photo: Openverse.org by manhhai is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

The Ukrainian authorities must realise the futility of continuing hostilities; this will create preconditions for resolving the conflict, Peskov added.

The sooner Kiev understands this, the sooner prerequisites for resolving the conflict will arise, the Kremlin representative noted.

Earlier, the Kremlin did not agree with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny. The Ukrainian general said that the conflict had reached a dead end. Yet, Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian military personnel continue carrying out combat missions and will achieve their goals.