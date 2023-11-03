Hezbollah may declare war on Israel on November 4

According to unconfirmed reports, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah may declare war on Israel during his speech tomorrow, November 4, at 15:00.

Photo: wikimedia

A location in Lebanon has been set up for his speech. The ultimatum demanding the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip expires on November 4, at 15:00.

