Hezbollah may declare war on Israel on November 4

World

According to unconfirmed reports, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah may declare war on Israel during his speech tomorrow, November 4, at 15:00.

Photo: wikimedia

A location in Lebanon has been set up for his speech. The ultimatum demanding the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip expires on November 4, at 15:00.

Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the latest:

  • The Israeli Cabinet has decided to terminate all contacts with the Gaza Strip, including the issuance of work permits in Israel for residents of the enclave.
  • The IDF admits it could expand the ground operation to the south of the Gaza Strip should it be required.
  • More than 620 people, including persons holding dual citizenship, will be able to leave the Gaza Strip on November 3, representative for Egypt's Rafah checkpoint said.
  • The Israel Defence Forces shot down a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanon, The Jerusalem Post reports.
  • Hamas members call families of the hostages and tell them that Israel refused to exchange them for Palestinian prisoners, Ynet reports.
  • Four Israeli soldiers were killed during the fighting against the radical Hamas group in the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel said.
  • IDF fighters killed the commander of the Hamas Sabra Tel al-Hawa battalion in Gaza, army press service said.
  • Two Ilyushin IL-76 aircraft will deliver 28 tons of humanitarian cargo for the Gaza Strip from Russia, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

