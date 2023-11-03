Hezbollah may declare war on Israel on November 4
According to unconfirmed reports, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah may declare war on Israel during his speech tomorrow, November 4, at 15:00.
A location in Lebanon has been set up for his speech. The ultimatum demanding the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip expires on November 4, at 15:00.
Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the latest:
- The Israeli Cabinet has decided to terminate all contacts with the Gaza Strip, including the issuance of work permits in Israel for residents of the enclave.
- The IDF admits it could expand the ground operation to the south of the Gaza Strip should it be required.
- More than 620 people, including persons holding dual citizenship, will be able to leave the Gaza Strip on November 3, representative for Egypt's Rafah checkpoint said.
- The Israel Defence Forces shot down a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanon, The Jerusalem Post reports.
- Hamas members call families of the hostages and tell them that Israel refused to exchange them for Palestinian prisoners, Ynet reports.
- Four Israeli soldiers were killed during the fighting against the radical Hamas group in the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel said.
- IDF fighters killed the commander of the Hamas Sabra Tel al-Hawa battalion in Gaza, army press service said.
- Two Ilyushin IL-76 aircraft will deliver 28 tons of humanitarian cargo for the Gaza Strip from Russia, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.