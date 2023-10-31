World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Iranian television shows report about Hamas tunnels

World

Iranian television showed a report about Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

Mohammad Bagheri, the head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said that there were over 400 kilometres of underground tunnels in the northern part of Gaza alone. The tunnels are big enough for motorcycles and cars to pass through them.

According to Bagheri, one end of those tunnels is on the territory of Israel, whereas the other one is in the Gaza Strip.

Latest news on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict:

  • Israel is deploying additional forces into the Gaza Strip; the scale of the ground operation continues to expand, an army spokesman said.
  • Israel will block humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza should it be exposed that those supplies are delivered to Hamas, the Prime Minister's Office reports.
  • Netanyahu said that Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip entered its third phase, which includes the expansion of ground operations in the enclave.
  • The White House rejected Republicans' demands to exclude funds for Ukraine from the Israel military package bill.
  • About 800,000 civilians were evacuated from the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army reported.
  • Women and children account for about 70 percent of all those killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, said Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
  • "About 70% of all those killed [in the Gaza Strip] are women and children,” he said. According to Lazzarini, as many as 3,200 children were killed in the enclave over three weeks. "This cannot be collateral damage,” Lazzarini stressed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Popular
Washington decided that Hamas should give it a try

When Israel put US strategic positions in the resource-rich Middle East in jeopardy, Washington said: "Let Hamas try"

US has secret channel of communication with Hamas. This explains a lot
Russian general speaks about Israeli ground operation in Gaza
Israeli ground operation in Gaza will cause the region to disappear completely
Ukraine launches eight Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Crimea
Ukraine admits rose and candy stage with the West is over
US has secret channel of communication with Hamas. This explains a lot Lyuba Lulko Israel-Palestine war may trigger multiple conflicts all over Middle East Alexander Shtorm The entire Arab world despises Palestine, and they will not intervene Inna Novikova
Palestinian-Israeli conflict to spur struggle between Shiites and Sunnis
Palestinian-Israeli conflict to spur struggle between Shiites and Sunnis
Last materials
Iranian television shows report about Hamas tunnels
Chechen President Kadyrov orders police to shoot protesters in the head
US has secret channel of communication with Hamas. This explains a lot
Israel-Palestine war may trigger multiple conflicts all over Middle East
Russian general speaks about Israeli ground operation in Gaza
Ukrainian diplomats: The rose and candy stage with the West is over
Ukraine launches eight Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Crimea
Crowd of anti-Israel protesters break into Dagestan airport looking for Israeli refugees
Recep Erdogan, Kim Jong-un: World War Three about to begin
Israel expands raids in Gaza, attacks enclave from land, sea and air – Video
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X