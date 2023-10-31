Iranian television shows report about Hamas tunnels

Iranian television showed a report about Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

Mohammad Bagheri, the head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said that there were over 400 kilometres of underground tunnels in the northern part of Gaza alone. The tunnels are big enough for motorcycles and cars to pass through them.

According to Bagheri, one end of those tunnels is on the territory of Israel, whereas the other one is in the Gaza Strip.

Latest news on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict:

Israel is deploying additional forces into the Gaza Strip; the scale of the ground operation continues to expand, an army spokesman said.

Israel will block humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza should it be exposed that those supplies are delivered to Hamas, the Prime Minister's Office reports.

Netanyahu said that Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip entered its third phase, which includes the expansion of ground operations in the enclave.

The White House rejected Republicans' demands to exclude funds for Ukraine from the Israel military package bill.

About 800,000 civilians were evacuated from the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army reported.

Women and children account for about 70 percent of all those killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, said Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"About 70% of all those killed [in the Gaza Strip] are women and children,” he said. According to Lazzarini, as many as 3,200 children were killed in the enclave over three weeks. "This cannot be collateral damage,” Lazzarini stressed.