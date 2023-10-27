World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Warmonger US refuses to accuse Israel of war crimes, was quick to do so with Russia

The United States could quickly determine that the Russian forces were striking civilian objects in Ukraine, However, Washington seems to be unwilling to accuse Israel of committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip, a journalist told a White House spokesman. 

“The United States is not ready to determine whether the strikes on the Gaza Strip comply with international humanitarian law. Statements about violations in the case of Israel cannot be made without a scrupulous analysis,” the State Department spokesman said.

However, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza. It is worth noting that since the beginning of the escalation, 53 UN agency employees have been killed in the Gaza Strip as they were providing assistance to Palestinian refugees.

It is worthy of note that it is only the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel that have not backed immediate ceasefire in Palestine.

Israel slams Amnesty International as anti-Semitic group

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called Amnesty International an anti-Semitic organisation after it accused both sides of the conflict of “war crimes”.

Amnesty International chief Agnès Callamard stated that all parties to the conflict were committing serious violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes. She called for an immediate ceasefire.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat said that Amnesty International was biased against the Jewish State. According to him, the silence of human rights defenders after the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 exposed Amnesty International as “a propaganda structure working in the interests of terrorists.”

