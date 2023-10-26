Hamas comes to Moscow

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Hamas delegation comes to Moscow

World

A delegation of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas is visiting Moscow, Maria Zakharova, an official spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said, TASS reports.

Photo: Openverse by ikhou is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

"I can also say and confirm that representatives of the corresponding Palestinian movement [Hamas] are visiting Moscow. As for contacts, we will inform you additionally,” she said.

Hamas representatives discussed the evacuation of Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip and the release of Russian hostages, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, TASS reports.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also confirmed its position regarding the implementation of the international decision on the creation of the sovereign State of Palestine within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem, which will coexist peacefully with Israel.

Earlier it was reported that Abu Marzuk, a member of the Hamas political bureau, is on a visit to Moscow. In addition, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and African Countries Mikhail Bogdanov held a meeting with the political leader of Hamas in Qatar to discuss the release of hostages.

Mahmoud Abbas visiting Moscow soon

The Kremlin will promptly announce the timing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's visit to Russia, Kremlin's representative Dmitry Peskov said.

Mahmoud Abbas is coming to Russia to hold a meeting with President Putin to discuss the conflict in the Middle East.

"Well, you have three guesses to find out what questions are going to be raised,” Peskov said.

Abbas's visit to Russia was announced before Hamas attacked Israel. In late September, the head of the Palestinian Foreign Ministry Riyad al-Maliki said that he intended to come to Moscow for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

