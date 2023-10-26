Iran warns USA: Response to attack will be beyond imagination

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

If USA strikes Iran, the response will be 'beyond imagination'

World

If the United States strikes Iran and its associated infrastructure, Tehran's response will be "beyond all imagination,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Hassan Sheikholeslami told reporters on the sidelines of a high-level conference on Eurasian security in Minsk (Belarus), The Vedomosti newspaper said.

If USA strikes Iran, the response will be 'beyond imagination'
Photo: REX/Shutterstock

"All countries should take necessary measures [to protect the Palestinians and residents of the Gaza Strip]. This is not the first time the United States is threatening us [with strikes], we are accustomed to daily threats. But in any case, if this happens, if they make this mistake, the Iranian response will be beyond all imagination,” Sheikholeslami said.

According to him, Iran "has been defending the rights of the Palestinians for 30 years and will continue to do so.”

"The Syrians can defend their country themselves, but if they ask for help, Iran will support them,” the Iranian deputy foreign minister added.

"The situation is catastrophic, it must be stopped. Now we are doing everything in our power to prevent the conflict from spreading, together with Iraq and others,” Sheikholeslami emphasized.

On October 7, the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel. In response, the IDF kicked off Operation Swords of Iron. The Israeli military regularly carry out strikes on the Gaza Strip to this day. The Israeli government announced that the country entered a state of war.

On October 16, first deputy head of Iran's parliamentary commission on national security and foreign policy, Ebrahim Azizi, said that "new battle fronts” may appear against Israel should the latter invades the Gaza Strip, country. According to him, this is a "red line” for Iran. A war on several fronts may cause Israel to collapse as a state, Azizi added.

Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Neil Barkat threatened to strike Iran should the Iran-backed Hezbollah group open a "second front against Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on October 23 that the United States asked the republic not to interfere in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Iran warns USA: Response to attack will be beyond imagination

If the United States strikes Iran and its associated infrastructure, Tehran's response will be "beyond all imagination,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Hassan Sheikholeslami told reporters

If USA strikes Iran, the response will be 'beyond imagination'
Slovakia refuses to supply any weapons to Ukraine, but Moscow shrugs it off
Kremlin responds to Slovakia's decision not to supply weapons to Kyiv
Hamas comes to Moscow
Russian MiG-31 intercepts Norway's P-8A Poseidon over Barents Sea
Russia drops 35 bottom bombs on Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor Lyuba Lulko Israel will cease to exist by 2030 should war with Hamas last long Alexander Shtorm The entire Arab world despises Palestine, and they will not intervene Inna Novikova
Israel will not be able to win long war, it will disappear by 2030
Russia mines Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor
Warmonger US refuses to accuse Israel of war crimes
Warmonger US refuses to accuse Israel of war crimes
Last materials
Russia drops 35 bottom bombs on Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor
Israel will cease to exist by 2030 should war with Hamas last long
Warmonger US refuses to accuse Israel of war crimes, was quick to do so with Russia
Hamas delegation comes to Moscow
Russian MiG-31 intercepts Norway's P-8A Poseidon over Barents Sea
Slovakia refuses to supply any weapons to Ukraine, but Moscow shrugs it off
If USA strikes Iran, the response will be 'beyond imagination'
Russian Strategic Deterrence Forces conduct exercises to practice massive nuclear blow
Iran: USA acts as accomplice of Israel's crimes in Gaza
Russian S-400 Triumf systems shoot down over 24 Ukrainian aircraft in five days
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X