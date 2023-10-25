World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Iran: USA acts as accomplice of Israel's crimes in Gaza

World

Iran's Supreme Leader said that the United States was a clear accomplice of Israel's crimes against the people of the Gaza Strip.

Photo: Social media

According to Ali Khamenei, Western leaders' visits to Palestinian territories "demonstrate their concern about the possibility for the Zionist regime to collapse."

"Muslim governments should not turn a blind eye on criminals. Victory, of course, will be for Palestine,” PressTV quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Anthony Blinken said that the United States did not want a war with Iran to happen, but if the Americans are attacked, they are ready to respond.

Hamas' military wing said it launched an R160 long-range rocket towards Haifa.

The King of Jordan warned that conflict in Gaza may cause the whole region to explode.

The Aleppo airport was put out of action as a result of another incident of shelling, Al Mayadeen TV channel reports.

Palestine death toll has climbed to over 6,500, more than 17,400 people were injured, Ministry of Health of the enclave said.

The number of Russians killed during the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has increased to 23, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

The military wing of Hamas announced the launch of a rocket in the direction of Eilat, located on the Red Sea coast of Israel.

