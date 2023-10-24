Modern international law: A meaningless phrase that no longer works

The system of international law has become completely obsolete and degraded.

Photo: 4esnok.by

According to diplomat Vyacheslav Matuzov, today's policy of sanctions represents "international law that has given its soul to God.”

"All these restrictions and resolutions have become meaningless. Russia has pulled out from many agreements, even from the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty. The entire system of international law that was built on the basis of UN resolutions is collapsing," the diplomat said, Tsargrad reports.

The United States used its leverage on the International Criminal Court and announced the arrest of the president of the world's largest state. Therefore, there is no such thing as international law anymore. This is just an empty phrase that doesn't work, concluded Matuzov.