World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Moscow comments on explosion at nuclear test site in Nevada, USA

World

Russia follows the situation with the explosion at the nuclear test site in Nevada, USA, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Moscow comments on explosion at nuclear test site in Nevada, USA
Photo: wikimedia.org

The comment from the Kremlin came in response to reports about the underground explosion in Nevada that was conducted a few hours after the Russian Parliament approved the draft law to revoke Russia's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

"We are watching very carefully,” Peskov said.

Earlier, Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher at the Centre for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that the passing of the draft law and the underground explosion in Nevada was most likely a coincidences because such tests are usually conducted in advance.

Nevada explosion may not violate CTBT

If the stated purpose of the experiment in Nevada is confirmed, then the US actions do not contradict either the moratorium on nuclear tests or the provisions of the CTBT, which has not entered into force, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said. 

According to the United States, the purpose of the explosion was to increase the ability to detect low-yield nuclear tests. 

"If this information is confirmed, then we are not talking about nuclear arms tests, and this explosion does not contradict either the US moratorium on nuclear tests or the provisions of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which has not entered into force," Ryabkov said. 

It is worthy of note that President Vladimir Putin said in his February address to the Federal Assembly: “We, of course, will not be the first to do this, but if the United States conducts a test, then we will conduct it too.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia starts using second-to-none TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system in Ukraine

The Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system with its 24 rockets could affect an area of four hectares, whereas Tosochka's 18 rockets affect an area of six hectares

Russia starts using TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system in Ukraine
Hamas version of Gaza hospital attack appears not to hold water
Hamas version of Gaza hospital attack raises more questions than answers
IDF to come across unseen horror during ground operation in Gaza – Hamas tunnels
Iranian journalist: Something big will happen after Gaza hospital attack
Underground explosion in Nevada: Russia takes it as a signal Andrey Mihayloff New trends: The vertical society becomes horizontal Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Turkey moves to the Russian side of the barricades Lyuba Lulko
New trends: The vertical society becomes horizontal
Conor McGregor calls Islam Makhachev 'gombeen' for his UFC remarks
Underground explosion in Nevada: Russia takes it as a signal
Underground explosion in Nevada: Russia takes it as a signal
Last materials
Moscow comments on explosion at nuclear test site in Nevada, USA
Underground explosion in Nevada: Russia takes it as a signal
IDF to come across unseen horror during ground operation in Gaza –Hamas tunnels
New trends: The vertical society becomes horizontal
Russia starts using TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system in Ukraine
Hamas version of Gaza hospital attack appears not to hold water
Iran: Gaza hospital attack marks the beginning of something big
Conor McGregor calls Islam Makhachev 'gombeen' for his UFC remarks
Putin invites Biden to tea and pancakes
Russian MiG-31 aircraft armed with Kinzhal missiles to control airspace over Black Sea
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X