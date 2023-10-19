Iran: Gaza hospital attack marks the beginning of something big

The attack on the hospital in the Gaza Strip has made peace or diplomatic negotiations between Palestine and Israel impossible, Iranian journalist Khayal Muazzin believes.

Photo: openverse

According to the journalist, the attack on the hospital has evoked anger and hatred against those who conducted it. Even if Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas agrees to conclude a peace agreement, the people of Palestine may not be willing to support him, Muazzin told Tsargrad publication.

"The whole world knows that Hamas does not have such powerful missiles. This is the work of the Zionist regime. I think that this incident is the beginning of something big that will be coming," Khayal Muazzin said.

The attack on Al-Ahli Al-Maadani Hospital in the Gaza Strip, where people were taking refuge, took place on October 17. It was reported that as many as 800 people were killed.