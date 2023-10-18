Protests spark all over the world after Gaza hospital attack

Anti-Israeli demonstrations took place in Jordan, Tunisia, Turkey, Syria, Iran, Lebanon, Canada, Germany and other countries following the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip that killed over 800 people, Al Jazeera reports.

In Beirut, Lebanon, hundreds of people gathered in city centres and near US embassy buildings chanting "Death to America! Death to Israel!”

Security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators.

In Tunisia, protesters surrounded the French embassy to protest support for Israel. Some demonstrators carried Palestinian flags chanting "Macron is a murderer!”

In Iraq, demonstrators called on the Arab League and the UN Security Council to condemn Israel, which protesters blamed for the attack on the hospital in the Gaza Strip.

In Mauritania, demonstrators gathered around the US embassy, calling for Israel to be held accountable for "mass murder".

In Istanbul, Turkey, protesters burned an Israeli flag in front of the Israeli consulate in the city.

In Cairo, Egypt, members of opposition parties arranged a protest action near the building of the US Embassy. In Tehran, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of diplomatic missions of France and Great Britain.

The authorities of Jordan cancel the summit on peaceful settlement of the crisis in the Gaza Strip, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said.

US President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Jordan.

The quadripartite summit was scheduled for October 18. Jordan, the USA, Egypt and Palestine were expected to take part in it.

Hamas called on its supporters to mobilise and take to the streets all over the world to protest against the attack on the hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli citizens in Turkey were recommended to urgently leave the country, the Israeli National Security Council said.

Turkish President Erdogan blamed Israel for the attack on the hospital in the Gaza Strip and called on "humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented cruelty.”