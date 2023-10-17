World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin responds to Biden's inexplicable promise to put Putin down

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Joe Biden's promise to suppress Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Peskov said that the United States has no explanation for this position.

"They can hardly explain why this is necessary," Peskov said.

US President Joe Biden spoke about his political plans if reelected for a second term. The US President said that he plans to unite all of Europe and suppress Putin.

"Imagine what happens if we, in fact, unite all of Europe and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the kind of trouble he's been causing. We have enormous opportunities, enormous opportunities to make it a better world," Biden told CBS News.

