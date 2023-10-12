World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Finland's Foreign Minister talks about Ukraine crisis during prank call

World

Finland's Foreign Affairs Ministry launched an investigation into the incident of a prank call with the participation of Russian pranksters Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Alexey Stolyarov) who exposed the recording of their conversation with Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

Finland's Foreign Minister talks about Ukraine crisis during prank call
Photo: "IP Telephone" by Hades2k is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

The pranksters called the Foreign Minister of Finland and introduced themselves as African politicians. During the conversation with them, the minister spoke about the conflict in Ukraine and assessed a possibility for the deployment of nuclear arms on the territory of Finland.

The Finnish authorities initiated the investigation in less than 12 hours after the prank call with the Foreign Minister. Vovan and Lexus called Valtonen on behalf of an African politician.

The ministry emphasised that the video call did not arouse suspicion, whereas the Foreign Minister did not voice any confidential information during the conversation.

When talking to the pranksters about the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Valtonen said that it was progressing slowly. The minister also noted that Finland was supplying as much equipment and technology for Ukraine's defence and military needs as it could. The Finnish Foreign Miniter also said that Finland could not transfer F-18 fighters to Ukraine as the country needs to protect its border.

During the conversation, Valtonen stated that Finland had no plans to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory.

"According to the current legislation, it is prohibited even to store any nuclear weapons on the territory of Finland. And this is probably not in our interests, at least not in the near future,” she said.

Vovan and Lexus are Russian pranksters who prank politicians, cultural figures and other famous personalities over the phone. They spoke with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, singer Elton John and writer JK Rowling.

In 2022, Vovan and Lexus often called Western and Ukrainian politicians. During such conversations, the pranksters received confidential information about the situation in Ukraine and the participation of Western countries in the conflict. For example, in October, Ukrainian politician Sergei Pashinsky said that the United States was in control of all operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin: Israel occupies ancestral Palestinian lands

Israel emerged as a sovereign state, but Palestine, "due to a variety of circumstances,” was not able to develop the same way, Putin said

Putin: Israel occupies ancestral Palestinian lands
The West will force Ukraine to negotiate with Russia on Moscow's terms
The West will make Ukraine cede lost territories to Russia
Kfar Aza massacre: Beheaded babies as Israel's fake news to demonise Hamas?
Putin outlines his view on Israel-Palestine conflict
Hroza and Other Accidental Destruction Guy Somerset Romania slaps Zelensky in the face in public Lyuba Lulko Crisis in Israel opens the gate of hell in the Middle East and Europe Alexander Shtorm
Israeli ambassador answers question whether Russia was involved in Hamas attacks
More thant 300 foreign employees stage mass brawl when queuing for lunch at canteen
Israeli Ambassador: Gaza should be no different than other Arab state
Israeli Ambassador: Gaza should be no different than other Arab state
Last materials
Zelensky worries Israel may distract world's attention from him and Ukraine
Zelensky: 'This is the last part of the war. This is not the middle of it'
Finland's Foreign Minister talks about Ukraine crisis during prank call
Three people, including child, killed as Ukrainian drone crashes on houses in Russia's Belgorod
Kfar Aza massacre: Butchered and beheaded children fake news to demonise Hamas?
Putin speaks about the war between Israel and Palestine
Israeli Ambassador: Gaza should be no different than other Arab state
Putin: Israel occupies ancestral Palestinian lands
Israeli Ambassador: Allegations of Russia's involvement in Hamas attacks rubbish
The West will force Ukraine to negotiate with Russia on Moscow's terms
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X