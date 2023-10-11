World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Israeli Ambassador: Allegations of Russia's involvement in Hamas attacks rubbish

World

Allegations about Russia's possible involvement in Hamas attacks on Israel are nothing but complete nonsense and pure conspiracy theory, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi said in an interview with Kommersant.

Photo: Photo: Oren Rozen

"This is complete nonsense,” the ambassador said commenting on allegations that Moscow would benefit from the attacks on Israel, since in this case US attention and resources would be redirected from Ukraine to the Middle East.

According to Ben Zvi, Israel does not believe that Russia "participated in this in any form.” The United States was supplying and will continue supplying weapons to Israel, and Moscow is aware of that, the ambassador believes.

"Such statements are nothing but pure conspiracy theories,” the ambassador concluded.

Hamas attacked Israel on the morning of October 7. The attack was accompanied by massive missile strikes, incursions into southern regions of the country and hostage-taking. Israel responded by launching massive strikes on the Gaza Strip and announcing a full-scale offensive against the region.

Italy, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ukraine, the European Union, the United States, Thailand and other countries condemned the Hamas attacks and supported Israel. Iran and Syria supported Hamas. Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Belarus, Egypt, and the UAE took a neutral position.

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow condemns violence in all forms and manifestations. Moscow "calls on everyone to firmly advocate a cessation of any hostilities," Lavrov said.
  • President Vladimir Putin expressed "deep concerns about the ongoing escalation of violence” and stressed that Russia would be ready to promote a peaceful settlement in the region.
  • Chancellor of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yonatan Vseviov said that Russia was interested in attacks on Israel because it would thus distract Western countries from providing assistance to Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also admitted that the world community attention to Kyiv may weaken. In his opinion, "if assistance to Kyiv is interrupted, time will be on Russia's side.” Zelensky expressed hope that the United States would continue to support Ukraine.

