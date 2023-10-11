Israeli Ambassador: Allegations of Russia's involvement in Hamas attacks rubbish

Allegations about Russia's possible involvement in Hamas attacks on Israel are nothing but complete nonsense and pure conspiracy theory, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi said in an interview with Kommersant.

"This is complete nonsense,” the ambassador said commenting on allegations that Moscow would benefit from the attacks on Israel, since in this case US attention and resources would be redirected from Ukraine to the Middle East.

According to Ben Zvi, Israel does not believe that Russia "participated in this in any form.” The United States was supplying and will continue supplying weapons to Israel, and Moscow is aware of that, the ambassador believes.

"Such statements are nothing but pure conspiracy theories,” the ambassador concluded.

Hamas attacked Israel on the morning of October 7. The attack was accompanied by massive missile strikes, incursions into southern regions of the country and hostage-taking. Israel responded by launching massive strikes on the Gaza Strip and announcing a full-scale offensive against the region.

Italy, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ukraine, the European Union, the United States, Thailand and other countries condemned the Hamas attacks and supported Israel. Iran and Syria supported Hamas. Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Belarus, Egypt, and the UAE took a neutral position.