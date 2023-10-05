Russian Navy base to appear in Abkhazia

President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania announced the signing of an agreement according to which warships of the Russian Navy will be based in the Ochamchira Bay of the republic.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

According to the Abkhazian president, the new base for Russian warships will appear in the republic already in the near future. The cooperation between Russia and Abkhazia in the military sphere is to increase the level of defence capability of both countries.

Moscow continues supporting Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania also said. In particular, Russia gives an opportunity to Abkhazian specialists to undergo advanced training in the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Aslan Bzhania on Victory and Independence Day of the republic. Thirty years ago the people of Abkhazia defended the right to a free life, Putin noted.