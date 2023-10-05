World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Navy base to appear in Abkhazia

World

President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania announced the signing of an agreement according to which warships of the Russian Navy will be based in the Ochamchira Bay of the republic.

Russian Navy base to appear in Abkhazia
Photo: Vadim Savitsky

According to the Abkhazian president, the new base for Russian warships will appear in the republic already in the near future. The cooperation between Russia and Abkhazia in the military sphere is to increase the level of defence capability of both countries.

Moscow continues supporting Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania also said. In particular, Russia gives an opportunity to Abkhazian specialists to undergo advanced training in the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Aslan Bzhania on Victory and Independence Day of the republic. Thirty years ago the people of Abkhazia defended the right to a free life, Putin noted.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine suffers losses when trying to land troops in Crimea

The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered losses while trying to land troops on the territory of the Crimean peninsula, Andrei Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the republic said

Ukraine suffers losses when trying to land troops in Crimea
Russian ballerina shamed for throwing her leg on Soviet La-5 fighter
Russian ballerina gets into trouble for throwing her leg on the wing of WWII airplane
Aircraft of Russian airlines to be serviced in Iran
Russia considers blocking all VPN services from March 2024
Thirty years since Black October of 1993: Tragedy of Russian parliamentarianism Andrey Mihayloff Armenia implements another 'anti-Russia' road map Lyuba Lulko Ukraine realises the number of Western states willing to support Kyiv decreases Anton Kulikov
Russia, USA and EU held secret security talks in Istanbul
Prostitutes steal half a million rubles from two clients in sauna
The pendulum of violence in Russia started swinging 30 years ago, in October 1993
The pendulum of violence in Russia started swinging 30 years ago, in October 1993
Last materials
Thirty years since Black October of 1993: Tragedy of Russian parliamentarianism
Ukraine suffers losses when trying to land troops in Crimea
Russian ballerina shamed for throwing her leg on Soviet La-5 fighter
Prostitutes steal half a million rubles from two clients in sauna
Russian aircraft to undergo technical maintenance works in Iran
Russian authorities may block all VPN services in Russia from March 2024
Russia, USA and EU held secret security talks on Nagorno Karabakh in Istanbul
Armenia implements another 'anti-Russia' road map
General Surovikin makes first comment after Prigozhin'a coup
Political scientist: Azerbaijan to reveal its real attitude to Russia soon
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X