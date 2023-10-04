Russian aircraft to undergo technical maintenance works in Iran

Aircraft of Russian airlines will undergo maintenance works in Iran, IRNA agency said.

Photo: Openverse

Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Ruhollah Dehghani Firouz Abadi said that Russia signed several major agreements with its colleagues from the Islamic republic of Iran. According to the agreements, Iran will carry out maintenance and repair works of Russian aircraft on its territory.

Russian officials have not provided an official comment in response to Firouz Abadi's remarks.

