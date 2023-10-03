World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
NATO concerned about 'disappearance' of 20,000 PMC Wagner fighters in Belarus

World

A 20,000-strong group of PMC Wagner fighters stationed in Belarus disappeared from the field of view of the collective West, a report from the Ukrainian military intelligence said.

Photo: CNN

NATO satellites could not detect the movements of PMC personnel and their military hardware in places of their permanent deployment in the Republic of Belarus for several days now.

A representative of the military bloc in the European Union said that it was impossible to move such a large military unit across the state border secretly.

Kyiv worries that PMC Wagner units are getting ready to capture the Ukrainian capital, Tsargrad reports adding that there was no official information about the redeployment of PMC Wagner units from Belarus.

