Ukraine announces total amount of financial assistance from the West

World

Since February 2022, Kyiv has received $65 billion in aid from Western partners, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Nadezhda Bigun said on air at the all-Ukrainian telethon.

Ukraine announces total amount of financial assistance from the West
Photo: Photo by European Parliament, licensed under CC BY 2.0.

According to the official, all those funds were used to pay social allowances to citizens and conduct restoration works in the country.

"In general, from all partners, as of the end of September 2023, we have received $32.5 billion since the beginning of the year, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion (special military operation — ed.) — $65 billion. All this money goes to social payments and restoration works," Bigun said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a joint press conference with the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell that the European Union should consider transferring frozen Russian assets to Kyiv.

