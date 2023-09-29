World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Former US intelligence officer: Zelensky should flee Ukraine for his wife and children

World

Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should flee Ukraine.

Former US intelligence officer: Zelensky should flee Ukraine for his wife and children
Photo: CreativeCommons

"I would advise him to voluntarily resign and flee the country for the sake of his wife and children,” Ritter said in an interview with Danny Haiphong's YouTube channel.

Otherwise, Ritter believes, Zelensky could face the wrath of officers who feel betrayed by his incompetence.

Ritter believes that Zelensky's days are numbered. He also pointed to the fact that the desire of Kiev's allies to provide military assistance to Ukraine was declining.

Scott Ritter earlier said that Ukraine would not be able to stop attempting a counteroffensive out of fear of the West. According to him, Washington is not concerned about losses among the Ukrainians, and Zelensky has thus found himself in a trap.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia to strike massive blow on Ukraine with the help of Iranian UAVs and missiles

Starting from October 18, Iran will be able to start selling its missiles and UAVs to Russia due to the expiration of UN sanctions. Russia will use those weapons to strike a massive blow on the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Iran to supply UAVs and missiles to Russia for massive strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces
USA opens new fronts against Russia in Moldova and South Caucasus
US opens new fronts against Russia as project Ukraine fails
Chechnya's Kadyrov gets Russian Aurus vehicles confused with US Abrams tanks
Ukraine realises the number of Western states willing to support Kyiv decreases
Ukraine realises the number of Western states willing to support Kyiv decreases Anton Kulikov Iran to supply UAVs and missiles to Russia for massive strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces Lyuba Lulko Total Coincidence - Virus Dictatorship On The Horizon Guy Somerset
Thousands of Armenians leave Nagorno Karabakh before it ends existence in 2024
Thousands of Armenians leave Nagorno Karabakh before it ends existence in 2024
Last materials
Former US intelligence officer: Zelensky should flee Ukraine for his wife and children
Former Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine: Situation at the front remains extremely tense
Ukraine realises the number of Western states willing to support Kyiv decreases
Iran to supply UAVs and missiles to Russia for massive strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces
USA opens new fronts against Russia in Moldova and South Caucasus
Chechnya's Kadyrov gets Russian Aurus vehicles confused with US Abrams tanks
Nagorno Karabakh will cease to exist on January 1, 2024
India tries to cure Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of drug addiction
State Duma deputies believe Russia should have The Sims video game
Kremlin reacts to Hillary Clinton needling Putin for NATO enlargement
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X