Former US intelligence officer: Zelensky should flee Ukraine for his wife and children

Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should flee Ukraine.

Photo: CreativeCommons

"I would advise him to voluntarily resign and flee the country for the sake of his wife and children,” Ritter said in an interview with Danny Haiphong's YouTube channel.

Otherwise, Ritter believes, Zelensky could face the wrath of officers who feel betrayed by his incompetence.

Ritter believes that Zelensky's days are numbered. He also pointed to the fact that the desire of Kiev's allies to provide military assistance to Ukraine was declining.

Scott Ritter earlier said that Ukraine would not be able to stop attempting a counteroffensive out of fear of the West. According to him, Washington is not concerned about losses among the Ukrainians, and Zelensky has thus found himself in a trap.