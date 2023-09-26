World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine will not use ATACMS missiles to strike Russia

World

Ukraine will not use US long-range ATACMS missiles to strike the Russian territory, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Alexey Danilov said. 

Ukraine will not use ATACMS missiles to strike Russia
Photo: Youtube

A few days ago, The Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration agreed to transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. However, the US authorities have not officially confirmed the delivery of the missiles yet. 

ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) was developed by US-based corporation Lockheed Martin. ATACMS is a surface-to-surface guided missile with a maximum range of 300 km launched from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Lockheed Martin notes that the complex proved itself successful during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia to destroy airfields in Western Ukraine after missile attack on Crimea

Following the missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea, Russia will obliterate airfields in Western Ukraine where Sukhoi Su-24 bombers are stationed

Russia to destroy airfields in Western Ukraine after missile attack on Crimea
NATO helped Ukraine strike Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea
Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer: NATO helped Ukraine strike Sevastopol
Viktor Medvedchuk suggests three conditions to end conflict in Ukraine
Abrams tanks will be easy targets for Russia as they get stuck in Ukrainian mud
Total Coincidence - Virus Dictatorship On The Horizon Guy Somerset Poland and Ukraine suddenly fight like two kids in a sandbox Andrey Mihayloff Donald Trump will not fund failed project like Ukraine Lyuba Lulko
Russia respects Ukraine's sovereignty as per 1991 Declaration - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Total Coincidence - Virus Dictatorship On The Horizon
Chechen President Kadyrov shows video of his son beating young man for burning Koran
Chechen President Kadyrov shows video of his son beating young man for burning Koran
Last materials
Ukraine will not use ATACMS missiles to strike Russia
Russian forces strike production site of Ukrainian missiles
Total Coincidence - Virus Dictatorship On The Horizon
Chechen President Kadyrov shows video of his son beating young man for burning Koran
Horrific video shows man dousing ex-girlfriend with gasoline and setting her on fire
Russia to destroy airfields in Western Ukraine after missile attack on Crimea
Viktor Medvedchuk proposes three conditions for peace in Ukraine
Abrams tanks will get stuck in Ukrainian mud before they burn
NATO helped Ukraine strike Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea
Russia respects Ukraine's sovereignty, but will not beg Zelensky to talk
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X