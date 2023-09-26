Ukraine will not use ATACMS missiles to strike Russia

Ukraine will not use US long-range ATACMS missiles to strike the Russian territory, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Alexey Danilov said.

Photo: Youtube

A few days ago, The Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration agreed to transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. However, the US authorities have not officially confirmed the delivery of the missiles yet.

ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) was developed by US-based corporation Lockheed Martin. ATACMS is a surface-to-surface guided missile with a maximum range of 300 km launched from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Lockheed Martin notes that the complex proved itself successful during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.