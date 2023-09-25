Abrams tanks will be easy targets for Russia as they get stuck in Ukrainian mud

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Abrams tanks will get stuck in Ukrainian mud before they burn

World

Abrams tanks can be destroyed easily. They are quite heavy and get easily stuck in mud.

Photo: "Battle Group Poland Fires an M1 Abrams Remotely" by The U.S. Army is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

"Those tanks are nothing special. They are 120 millimetres, our tanks have 125 millimetres. They do not have automatic loading system, and their crew is four men, whereas our tank crews consist of three people. Abrams tanks have good armour, but it is still no use when Russian anti-tank missile systems, such as Khrizantema, Kornet or Fagot show up," military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin said in an interview with lenta.ru publication.

The Abrams tank weighs over 60 tons, and this weight makes the tank get stuck in Ukrainian soil easily, especially during the cold rainy season. The tank thus becomes a motionless target for artillery, anti-tank shells and grenade launchers.

"Abrams can be destroyed easily. They burned in Iraq and Syria. They will burn in the Ukrainian steppe. Nothing will change in our theatre of war. It is the image of US weapons that is going to suffer," the expert concluded.

On September 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the first batch of Abrams tanks arrived in the country.

"Abrams tanks are here in Ukraine to strengthen our brigades. I am grateful to allies for fulfilling the agreements! We are looking for new contracts, expanding the geography of supplies,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The New York Times reported that the first batch of Abrams was delivered to Ukraine on Saturday, September 23. The tanks were supplied several months earlier than planned, the newspaper said.

