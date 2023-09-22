World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Biden approves new arms package for Ukraine, does not include ATACMS missiles

World

Following negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Joe Biden approved a new arms package for Ukraine. The package will include a second battery of Hawk air defence systems, artillery and shells. 

Biden approves new arms package for Ukraine, does not include ATACMS missiles
Photo: Openverse

The US will be supplying systems similar to Hawk on a monthly basis throughout the winter. The new package will also include launchers and interception systems.

In addition, Biden said that Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine next week. Kyiv is to receive 31 Abrams tanks. 

Washington did not include long-range ATACMS missiles in the latest package of military assistance, although on September 20, Zelensky expressed confidence in their imminent receipt.

On September 21, US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that ATACMS tactical missiles would not be sent to Ukraine. Washington still considers an opportunity of their transfer to Kyiv, he added. 

Michael McCaul, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, said that Zelensky was asking for long-range missiles and F-16 aircraft in the first place. 

Ukrainian President Zelensky said that he was grateful for the arms package.

"I am grateful for the new defense package. This is exactly what our soldiers need now," Zelensky said. 

According to Zelensky, he and Joe Biden talked about the systemic strengthening of Ukraine's defence capabilities. They also reached an important agreement for the production of weapons and defence systems. Zelensky did not mention ATACMS tactical missiles that Kyiv was asking from Washington.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the $325 million military aid package for Ukraine included additional air defence munitions, cluster munitions, artillery and anti-tank weapons.

  • Kyiv will receive ammo for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, Avenger air defence systems and machine guns to combat drones.
  • Ukraine will also receive AIM-9M missiles that can be used in NASAMS-type complexes, TOW, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank missile systems.
  • The United States will also supply over three million rounds of small arms ammunition, 59 light tactical vehicles, spare parts and maintenance.

Western states start cutting military aid to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the West starts talking about the need to cut military support for Ukraine.

German journalist Julian Repke said that the West was reducing military assistance to Ukraine. The  coalition that was established to support Kyiv will fall apart itself, and Russia will only have to wait for this to happen.

"No ATACMS from the USA, no Taurus from Germany, no tanks from Poland... Putin can just sit and wait for the entire coalition to fall apart," Julian Repke said. 

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw stopped supplying weapons to the Ukrainian army.

CNN reported that Republicans in US Congress plan to reduce spending on aid to Ukraine. Such a decision will help win over hardliners on the issue of financial support for Kyiv and break the current impasse in the House of Representatives.

Prior to this, almost 30 congressmen told the White House that they rejected a request for assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $24 billion.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the Ukrainian government hopes to receive Taurus long-range missiles from Germany, but Berlin had not made a final decision on the issue yet.

At the same time, US President Joe Biden, during a meeting with Zelensky, assured him of Washington's determination in ensuring the preservation of international support for Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy in Washington also commented on the latest US aid package to Ukraine. USA's efforts to keep on supplying arms to Ukraine did not come as a surprise, embassy officials said adding that Biden's decision was just a 'gift of consolation' to Zelensky.

"They are ready to supply anything to the Ukrainians, even most dangerous military products, to support an opportunity to keep the failed counteroffensive afloat," the Russian Embassy to the US said adding that Washington should realise that further arms supplies will only drag on the conflict. 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Lancet becomes most efficient UAV in special operation zone

The Armed Forces of Ukraine may face new problems over the upgraded Russian unmanned aerial vehicle Lancet. Kyiv will now need to use airfields far from the line of combat contact and look for new ways to protect its aircraft

Lancet becomes most efficient UAV in special operation zone
Poland and Ukraine suddenly fight like two kids in a sandbox
Poland and Ukraine fight like cats and dogs
Russia restricts gasoline and diesel fuel exports
Patrushev: Anglo-Saxons wage hybrid war against Russia with Ukraine's help
Poland and Ukraine suddenly fight like two kids in a sandbox Andrey Mihayloff Donald Trump will not fund failed project like Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Diversity Disney: Alert Bob Iger! Somerset Saves Snow White! Guy Somerset
President of Azerbaijan apologises for Putin for Russian peacekeepers' death
Moscow pensioner gives over $260,000 to telephone scammers
Moscow pensioner gives over $260,000 to telephone scammers
Last materials
Ukrainian missiles strike Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol
Lancet becomes most efficient UAV in special operation zone
Poland and Ukraine suddenly fight like two kids in a sandbox
Russia restricts gasoline and diesel fuel exports
Moscow pensioner gives over $260,000 to telephone fraudsters
The West is using Ukraine to wage hybrid war against Russia – Patrushev
Azerbaijan President Aliyev apologises to Putin for Russian peacekeepers' death
Russian peacekeepers killed in Nagorno Karabakh
Partly paralysed polar bear dies at Moscow Zoo
Major petroleum producer warns of fuel shortages in Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X