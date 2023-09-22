Biden approves new arms package for Ukraine, does not include ATACMS missiles

Following negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Joe Biden approved a new arms package for Ukraine. The package will include a second battery of Hawk air defence systems, artillery and shells.

Photo: Openverse

The US will be supplying systems similar to Hawk on a monthly basis throughout the winter. The new package will also include launchers and interception systems.

In addition, Biden said that Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine next week. Kyiv is to receive 31 Abrams tanks.

Washington did not include long-range ATACMS missiles in the latest package of military assistance, although on September 20, Zelensky expressed confidence in their imminent receipt.

On September 21, US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that ATACMS tactical missiles would not be sent to Ukraine. Washington still considers an opportunity of their transfer to Kyiv, he added.

Michael McCaul, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, said that Zelensky was asking for long-range missiles and F-16 aircraft in the first place.

Ukrainian President Zelensky said that he was grateful for the arms package.

"I am grateful for the new defense package. This is exactly what our soldiers need now," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, he and Joe Biden talked about the systemic strengthening of Ukraine's defence capabilities. They also reached an important agreement for the production of weapons and defence systems. Zelensky did not mention ATACMS tactical missiles that Kyiv was asking from Washington.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the $325 million military aid package for Ukraine included additional air defence munitions, cluster munitions, artillery and anti-tank weapons.

Kyiv will receive ammo for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, Avenger air defence systems and machine guns to combat drones.

Ukraine will also receive AIM-9M missiles that can be used in NASAMS-type complexes, TOW, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank missile systems.

The United States will also supply over three million rounds of small arms ammunition, 59 light tactical vehicles, spare parts and maintenance.

Western states start cutting military aid to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the West starts talking about the need to cut military support for Ukraine.

German journalist Julian Repke said that the West was reducing military assistance to Ukraine. The coalition that was established to support Kyiv will fall apart itself, and Russia will only have to wait for this to happen.

"No ATACMS from the USA, no Taurus from Germany, no tanks from Poland... Putin can just sit and wait for the entire coalition to fall apart," Julian Repke said.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw stopped supplying weapons to the Ukrainian army.

CNN reported that Republicans in US Congress plan to reduce spending on aid to Ukraine. Such a decision will help win over hardliners on the issue of financial support for Kyiv and break the current impasse in the House of Representatives.

Prior to this, almost 30 congressmen told the White House that they rejected a request for assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $24 billion.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the Ukrainian government hopes to receive Taurus long-range missiles from Germany, but Berlin had not made a final decision on the issue yet.

At the same time, US President Joe Biden, during a meeting with Zelensky, assured him of Washington's determination in ensuring the preservation of international support for Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy in Washington also commented on the latest US aid package to Ukraine. USA's efforts to keep on supplying arms to Ukraine did not come as a surprise, embassy officials said adding that Biden's decision was just a 'gift of consolation' to Zelensky.