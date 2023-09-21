World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Azerbaijan President Aliyev apologises to Putin for Russian peacekeepers' death

World

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev apologised to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the death of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh.

Photo: Smiling and waving Telegram channel

"Ilham Aliyev apologised and expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of Russian peacekeeping troops in Karabakh on September 20,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russian peacekeepers were killed when a vehicle in which they were traveling came under fire near the village of Dzhanyatag on September 20. Russian peacekeepers (about 2,000 military men) are stationed in Nagorno Karabakh under the 2020 agreements.

Deputy commander of the submarine forces of the Northern Fleet for military-political work, Captain Ivan Kovgan, was of the Russian peacekeepers who was killed in the attack on the vehicle, St. Petersburg Club of Submariners and Navy Veterans told the SeverPost publication.

The Russian Ministry of Defence did not disclose the number of peacekeepers killed. Military correspondent Yuri Kotenok said that a total of five people were killed.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
