World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Protests spark in Yerevan as people accuse Armenian Prime Minister of treason

World

People took to the streets in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, in a protest action demanding Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should step down.

The protesters blocked Tigran Mets Avenue in the capital of Armenia. The rally also takes place in front of the government building.

The protesters accuse Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of treason and demand recognition of Nagorno Karabakh. They blocked all entrances to Republic Square in the capital. Adjacent streets were also blocked.

In the morning of September 19, Azerbaijan announced the implementation of anti-terrorist measures and launched targeted strikes on Armenian positions in the unrecognised republic. In response, the Ministry of Defence of Armenia said that there were no Armenian troops on the territory of Nagorno Karabakh.

In Yerevan, protesters tried to break through to the government building and push back the security forces. People continue coming to the square, chanting “Nikol [Pashinyan] is a traitor.” The police do not use force in response and hold back the onslaught of protesters.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Foreign mercenaries unwilling to die for Ukraine

Foreign mercenaries come to realise that they should leave Ukraine as they get no pay check for their efforts, but they do get bullied and killed by their own comrades-in-arms

Foreign mercenaries start leaving Ukraine to survive
Russian forces strike storage sites with Storm Shadow missiles and depleted uranium shells
Russian forces strike storage sites with Storm Shadow missiles and depleted uranium shells
Airborne assault brigade commander killed in special operation zone
Former Kherson Governor kills self at hospital in Kyiv
Donald Trump will not fund failed project like Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Diversity Disney: Alert Bob Iger! Somerset Saves Snow White! Guy Somerset EU border guards allowed to seize underwear and toilet paper from Russian tourists Alexander Shtorm
Donald Trump: Negotiate with Putin, he's got 1,700 nukes
There will be no major counteroffensive in Ukraine in winter period
The New York Times: Ukrainian Buk missile strikes civilian market in Konstantinovka
The New York Times: Ukrainian Buk missile strikes civilian market in Konstantinovka
Last materials
Nagorno Karabakh: Azerbaijan strikes Armenian military facilities
Ukraine exposed for striking market place in Konstantinovka with Buk missile
Donald Trump will not fund failed project like Ukraine
Foreign mercenaries start leaving Ukraine to survive
No major counteroffensive coming either from Ukraine or Russia
Russian forces strike storage sites with Storm Shadow missiles and depleted uranium shells
Former Kherson Governor commits suicide at hospital in Kyiv
Russian colonel, airborne assault brigade commander, killed in Ukraine
Ukraine continues failed counteroffensive only to beg for more money
Germany to transfer 500-km Taurus missiles to Ukraine. US to supply ATACMS
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X