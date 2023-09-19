Protests spark in Yerevan as people accuse Armenian Prime Minister of treason

People took to the streets in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, in a protest action demanding Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should step down.

The protesters blocked Tigran Mets Avenue in the capital of Armenia. The rally also takes place in front of the government building.

The protesters accuse Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of treason and demand recognition of Nagorno Karabakh. They blocked all entrances to Republic Square in the capital. Adjacent streets were also blocked.

In the morning of September 19, Azerbaijan announced the implementation of anti-terrorist measures and launched targeted strikes on Armenian positions in the unrecognised republic. In response, the Ministry of Defence of Armenia said that there were no Armenian troops on the territory of Nagorno Karabakh.

In Yerevan, protesters tried to break through to the government building and push back the security forces. People continue coming to the square, chanting “Nikol [Pashinyan] is a traitor.” The police do not use force in response and hold back the onslaught of protesters.