Ukraine's alleged plans to declare war on Russia absurd

World

Declaring war after 18 months of Ukraine's defeats is absurd, a source told RIA Novosti commenting on the recent remarks from former Ukrainian MP Ilya Kiva.

"Declaring war after a year and a half of Ukraine's defeats is an absurdity divorced from reality,” the unnamed source told the agency.

In order to declare war one needs to have at least objective chances for victory. Ukraine does not have such chances no matter if Ukraine relies on Western assistance or its own forces and resources.

On September 13, Ukrainian MP Ilya Kiva announced Zelensky's readiness to declare war on Russia and announce general mobilisation this autumn. Such a move will let Zelensky destroy the protest population and exclude elections.

