Ukrainians may rise against Zelensky in winter as they face hunger and cold

A revolution may break out in Ukraine this upcoming winter as the people of Ukraine may rise against President Zelensky, Oleg Soskin, an advisor to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma believes.

Photo: newsweek.com

Oleg Soskin accused the Ukrainian leader of dictatorship, pointing out that he usurped power with his clique against the backdrop of the martial law in the country. According to Soskin, the Ukrainian people will be ready to rebel against him when they are left without electricity, water and heating supplies in winter. The Ukrainians may also face food and gasoline shortages and regional blackouts.

"Then mass protests will begin,” Oleg Soskin said.

Ukraine experienced a similar situation during the 1980s and the 1990s.

"The revolutionary situation has matured in all elements of the system: social, demographic, political, economic, financial,” Soskin said.

On September 9, retired Bundeswehr Colonel Wolfgang Richter indicated that Zelensky's complaints about mobilisation evaders became an alarming signal. The situation with citizens who do not want to go to the front appears to be a signal of distress that Zelensky is sending, Richter pointed out as it indicates the unreliability of the image of patriotic unity inside Ukraine.

Alexey Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, promised to expose and publish the names of all draft dodgers who received fake certificates for exemption from military service and went abroad. Similar measures will be taken against doctors who helped conscripts avoid mobilisation for health reasons.

Danilov also promised that criminal cases would be initiated against all of the above-mentioned citizens.

On September 11, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that the Ukrainian military serious consider a possibility to get rid of President Vladimir Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader remains under round-the-clock protection, since there is a real threat to his life because of such sentiments, McGregor said.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Zelensky would face the fate of ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, whom the West used for its own purposes.