World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un hold secret tete-a-tete talks at cosmodrome

World

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed confidence in the victory of the army and people of Russia, TASS reports.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un hold secret tete-a-tete talks at cosmodrome
Photo: Website of the President of the Russian Federation

"We are confident that the Russian army and the people [of the Russian Federation] will certainly win a great victory in the sacred struggle to punish the congregation of evil that claims hegemony and nourishes expansionist illusions, in the struggle to create a stable environment for development,” Kim said during his meeting with Russian President Putin on September 13.

The DPRK Chairman also noted that he discussed strategic and tactical cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang with Putin.

According to the North Korean leader, his visit to Russia will mark an important stage in transforming relations between the Russian Federation and the DPRK into "an unbreakable relationship of strategic cooperation.”

Putin and Kim meet at cosmodrome

Putin and Kim Jong-un spoke as part of delegations and then they held a one-on-one meeting. The talks took place at the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur region of Russia. After the conversation, Putin gave an official dinner in honour of Kim Jong-un.

No details have been disclosed about the personal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the DPRK Kim Jong-un.

Kim's armoured train crossed the railway bridge over the Razdolnaya River in the Primorsky Territory on September 12 at 05:15 Moscow time.

The Kremlin earlier said that the Russian and North Korean leaders would discuss bilateral relations and international affairs. He did not specify what issues would be on the agenda of the talks.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that one of the topics could be the Hassan-Rajin project. It was restored from 2008 to 2014 as a pilot phase for the reconstruction of the Trans-Korean Railway and is now used to transit Russian coal for further deliveries to foreign buyers.

In addition, Putin and Kim could also discuss questions of humanitarian assistance to North Korea. The economy of the DPRK has been severely weakened by international sanctions and lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since many representatives of our government are going to be there, one shall assume that a complex of issues is going to be discussed," Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said.

US concerned about Kim's visit to Russia

Washington is closely watching Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia. Western media have reported recently that Russia is allegedly purchasing ammunition from North Korea for their further use in the conflict in Ukraine.

Both Pyongyang and Moscow denied the supplies of North Korean ammunition. Russia's Ambassador to the DPRK Alexander Matsegora said that Pyongyang was not supplying any shells to Moscow because it was in a "pre-war situation” itself.

The New York Times, which first reported about Kim's upcoming visit to Russia, said that ammunition supplies could become a key topic of negotiations between the two leaders. The North Korean delegation included the director of the DPRK Department of Ammunition Production, Cho Chun Ren, Reuters said.

Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia became his first foreign trip in four years. North Korea was completely isolated from the outside world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Putin welcomes Kim
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin: Russia to develop new weapons based on new and previously unused technologies

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a meeting with moderators of sessions of the Eastern Economic Forum, said that Russia was developing new weapons based on new physical principles

Putin: Russia is developing new weapons based on new physical principles
9/11 Never Happened
9/11 Never Happened
Two decapitated bodies of Asian men found in Moscow in one day
Putin: If Zelensky is ready for talks, he needs to lift the decree that bans talks
9/11 Never Happened Guy Somerset The French wanted to get Russians and PMC Wagner out of Central African Republic Daria Aslamova Depleted uranium shells will turn Ukraine into radioactive burial ground. The West does not care Andrey Mihayloff
Passenger aircraft lands on a field after losing hydraulic pressure
Anatoly Chubais prefers not to respond to Putin's criticism in his address
Putin speaks at Eastern Economic Forum
Putin speaks at Eastern Economic Forum
Last materials
Nicolas Sarkozy: World War Three to break out because of Ukraine crisis
Ukraine used warplanes to strike Sevastopol
Ukraine launches ten cruise missiles striking ship repair plant in Sevastopol
9/11 Never Happened
Anatoly Chubais prefers not to respond to Putin's criticism in his address
Two beheaded Asian men found in Moscow in one day
Putin suggests USA should lift Ukraine's decree banning talks with Russia
Putin speaks at Eastern Economic Forum
Putin: Russia is developing new weapons based on new physical principles
Passenger airplane with 167 on board performs emergency landing on a field
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X