World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin suggests USA should lift Ukraine's decree banning talks with Russia

World

If the United States believes that Kyiv is ready for peace talks then Washington should convince Zelensky to abolish his decree that banned negotiations with Russia with Putin being its president, Russian President Putin said.

Putin suggests USA should lift Ukraine's decree banning talks with Russia
Photo: "Ukraine under attack" by manhhai is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

"If the United States believes that Ukraine is ready for negotiations, then let Washington get Kyiv to cancel the decree that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed banning negotiations," Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

As long as Ukraine is trying to conduct its counter-offensive, Russia can not stop hostilities.

"We are not Trotskyists. Movement is everything — the final goal is nothing. This is a bad theory,” Putin said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine was ready to start peace talks if Putin was ready for dialogue.

In early October, Zelensky approved the decision of the National Security Council of Ukraine to refuse negotiations with Russia with Putin taking office as Russia's President. Zelensky's decree came in response to Russia's move to incorporate the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into the structure of the Russian Federation following the results of the September 30 referendum. Zelensky said that day that Ukraine was ready for negotiations with Russia, but with a different president.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later said that Zelensky could refuse that decision if American or British officials tell him to do so.

Answering a question about a new mobilisation, Putin noted that contract recruitment was currently underway in the country: 270,000 people have already signed up the contract. Last autumn, 300,000 people were called up as part of partial mobilisation. Over the past seven months, as many as 270,000 people have voluntarily signed up contracts for army service, Vladimir Putin said.

The process continues with 1,000-1,500 people coming to sign the contract every day, he added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia responds to Antony Blinken's remarks about peace talks with Ukraine

The United States is confident that Ukraine will be ready to negotiate with Russia if Moscow makes such a proposal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said

Antony Blinken says Ukraine is ready for talks. Russia responds
Depopulation Station — Next Stop Ukraine!
Depopulation Station — Next Stop Ukraine!
NATO holds war games with Armenia
NATO to hold largest war games since Cold War to show Russia there's some juice in the old raisin
Depopulation Station — Next Stop Ukraine! Guy Somerset The French wanted to get Russians and PMC Wagner out of Central African Republic Daria Aslamova Depleted uranium shells will turn Ukraine into radioactive burial ground. The West does not care Andrey Mihayloff
HeyGen AI network makes Boris Yeltsin speak perfect English in his 'I am leaving' speech
Video: Rescuers help five-year-old boy who go stuck in washing machine
Putin: Russia to develop new weapons based on new and previously unused technologies
Putin: Russia to develop new weapons based on new and previously unused technologies
Last materials
Putin speaks at Eastern Economic Forum
Putin: Russia is developing new weapons based on new physical principles
Passenger airplane with 167 on board performs emergency landing on a field
Depopulation Station — Next Stop Ukraine!
HeyGen neural network shows Boris Yeltsin speaking very good English in his 'I am leaving' speech
NATO needs major drills to show Russia there is still juice in the old raisin
US-Armenia Eagle Partner war games: Moscow not afraid of losing Yerevan as ally
Boy gets stuck in washing machine while staying at home with his grandmother
Antony Blinken says Ukraine is ready for talks. Russia responds
The French wanted to get Russians and PMC Wagner out of Central African Republic
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X