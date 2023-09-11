NATO holds war games with Armenia

US-Armenia Eagle Partner war games: Moscow not afraid of losing Yerevan as ally

"The opening ceremony for Eagle Partner 2023 exercise has taken place,” a spokesman for U. S. Army Europe and Africa Command said.

Photo: Openverse

The Defense Ministry of Armenia said that the military exercises are held to "increase the level of interoperability" with US forces in international peacekeeping missions.

The U. S. Army Europe and Africa Command said that as many as 85 soldiers will undergo training together with 175 Armenian military men on September 11-20 in Zar and Armavir.

The drills will help prepare Armenia's 12th Peacekeeping Brigade to meet NATO standards for assessment later this year,” officials said.

Russia still willing to be Armenia's ally

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow was concerned about Yerevan's actions in light of Armenia's exercises with the United States. There is nothing positive about NATO's attempt to enter the Transcaucasus, Lavrov added.

Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a number of statements against the backdrop of the joint military exercises between Armenia and the United States that kicked off on September 11: