NATO holds war games with Armenia

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US-Armenia Eagle Partner war games: Moscow not afraid of losing Yerevan as ally

World

"The opening ceremony for Eagle Partner 2023 exercise has taken place,” a spokesman for U. S. Army Europe and Africa Command said.

US-Armenia Eagle Partner war games: Moscow not afraid of losing Yerevan as ally
Photo: Openverse

The Defense Ministry of Armenia said that the military exercises are held to "increase the level of interoperability" with US forces in international peacekeeping missions.

The U. S. Army Europe and Africa Command said that as many as 85 soldiers will undergo training together with 175 Armenian military men on September 11-20 in Zar and Armavir.

The drills will help prepare Armenia's 12th Peacekeeping Brigade to meet NATO standards for assessment later this year,” officials said.

Russia still willing to be Armenia's ally

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow was concerned about Yerevan's actions in light of Armenia's exercises with the United States. There is nothing positive about NATO's attempt to enter the Transcaucasus, Lavrov added.

Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a number of statements against the backdrop of the joint military exercises between Armenia and the United States that kicked off on September 11:

  • Russia is not afraid of losing Armenia as an ally. Russia has been and will be Armenia's close ally and partner. Moscow and Yerevan may have certain problems in their relationship that need to be resolved through dialogue, because the logic of development and the national interests of countries dictate the need to further deepen the partnership.
  • The Kremlin has heard pro-Western Armenian politicians speaking a lot about Armenia's pull out from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO). However, there is no official signal about the possible move yet.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia responds to Antony Blinken's remarks about peace talks with Ukraine

The United States is confident that Ukraine will be ready to negotiate with Russia if Moscow makes such a proposal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said

Antony Blinken says Ukraine is ready for talks. Russia responds
Boy gets stuck in washing machine while staying at home with his grandmother
Video: Rescuers help five-year-old boy who go stuck in washing machine
NATO holds war games with Armenia
NATO to hold largest war games since Cold War to show Russia there's some juice in the old raisin
The French wanted to get Russians and PMC Wagner out of Central African Republic Daria Aslamova Depleted uranium shells will turn Ukraine into radioactive burial ground. The West does not care Andrey Mihayloff USA will not be able to stop Moscow and Pyongyang Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
NATO needs major drills to show Russia there is still juice in the old raisin
US-Armenia Eagle Partner war games: Moscow not afraid of losing Yerevan as ally
Boy gets stuck in washing machine while staying at home with his grandmother
Antony Blinken says Ukraine is ready for talks. Russia responds
The French wanted to get Russians and PMC Wagner out of Central African Republic
Depleted uranium shells will turn Ukraine into radioactive burial ground. The West does not care
General Sakama: Russia saves Central African Republic from turmoil
Russian missile strike on Krivoy Rog annihilates dozens of NATO and Ukrainian officers
USA will not be able to stop Moscow and Pyongyang
France fails in Central African Republic miserably as Russia takes over
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X