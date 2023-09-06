World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Defence Ministry: US State Department takes part in biological programs

The Russian Defence Ministry has documentary evidence proving that the US State Department was involved in biological programs, the head of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: mil.ru

"I draw your attention to the fact that the State Department regularly stresses out its non-involvement in biological activities, claiming that they are not profile activities for the foreign policy department. We have documentary evidence proving that the State Department has been involved in the implementation of the Biosecurity Engagement Program since 2016," Kirillov said.

The United States assigned at least $40 million to attract various non-profit and non-governmental organisations. The documents that the Russian Defence Ministry has at its disposal prove that the US State Department took active participation in biological programs on the territory of other states. In addition, they demonstrate Washington's intention to attract third-party performers to conceal customers and research goals.

