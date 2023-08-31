USA will start an open hot war with Russia in 2024 to maintain power

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Tucker Carlson: USA will go to war with Russia in 2024

2:21
World

US TV presenter Tucker Carlson said in an interview with radio host Adam Corolla that the United States would start a war against Russia in 2024.

War with Russia in 2024

The US administration may start the war with Russia to maintain power in the country, Tucker Carlson believes.

"They are going to war with Russia. That's what they are gonna do. There will be a hot war between the US and Russia next year. They want it anyway. I don't think we will win it, but that's a separate analysis," the journalist said.

According to Tucker Carlson, the US sees hostilities as a political measure.

"They need to declare war footing in order to assume war powers in order to win," he said.

Carlson also pointed to the criminalisation of US domestic politics. In his opinion, the US establishment believes that maintaining power is the only way for it to last.

The persecution of political opponents, such as former US President Donald Trump, puts the Joe Biden administration on a path that they will not be able to leave for fear of being persecuted if they lose, the journalist said.

"If you're worried about our politics getting even more vicious than it already is…you should be worried about the prospect of an open war with Russia. It can easily happen. All of a sudden missiles land in Poland, the Russians did it, our allies being attacked and we are going to war," Tucker Carlson said.

According to the journalist, if Americans do care about such a prospect, they should put pressure on US Senate in order to achieve peace now.

Washington could end the conflict in Ukraine today, since the Ukrainian army does not exist without NATO, Carlson said. In his opinion, the USA is the only party that is capable of achieving peace in order to prevent a global war that threatens all mankind.

In the interview, Carlson also warned of a possible assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. He believes that American elites may arrange it as there is no other method to deal with Trump.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Major drone attack on Russia takes place near borders with NATO members

Military experts are trying to find out whether the drones that attacked Pskov on August 30 at night could be launched from the Baltic States, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Major drone attack on Russia: Ukraine launched UAVs from Baltic States?
Russian warplanes obliterate six Ukrainian high-speed boats in Black Sea
Russian warplanes obliterate six Ukrainian high-speed boats in Black Sea
Ukraine to modify Neptune missiles to strike Moscow
Ukraine conducts major drone attack on Russia: Seven regions affected
How the West is benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine Angela Antonova Assassination of Zelensky and biggest battle to take place in 2024 Alexander Shtorm BRICS has doubled in size. Will the West turn a blind eye? Petr Ermilin
USA will start an open hot war with Russia in 2024 to maintain power
USA will start an open hot war with Russia in 2024 to maintain power
Last materials
Tucker Carlson: USA will go to war with Russia in 2024
Russian warplanes obliterate six Ukrainian high-speed boats in Black Sea
Ukraine to modify Neptune missiles to strike Moscow
Major drone attack on Russia: Ukraine launched UAVs from Baltic States?
Ukrainian drones attack seven Russian regions in one night
How the West is benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine
Russian air defences shoot down Ukraine's Neptune anti-ship missile
Russia successfully flies its first fully domestic Sukhoi Superjet SJ-100
The West supports Kyiv's plan to annihilate everything Russian on Crimea
Putin will not attend Prigozhin's funeral
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X