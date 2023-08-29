The West supports Kyiv's plan to annihilate everything Russian on Crimea

Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of Zelensky's office, said that Ukraine's attacks on strikes on Crimea were coordinated with Western partners. Ukraine's Western allies support Kyiv's idea "to annihilate everything Russian" on the peninsula.

A year ago, Western allies refused to take such a scenario into consideration, but now they have come to a consensus, Podolyak added.

"Today, the absolute consensus is identical to the number of countries that support us in our actions to destroy everything Russian," Podolyak said.

He also said that the number of drones of "unidentified nature" hitting the Russian territory would increase.

Russia should use more powerful ammo to defeat Ukraine

State Duma Deputy, Major General Leonid Ivlev later said that Kyiv's intention to “annihilate everything Russian” in Crimea was fascist in nature. Russia should proceed to using the types of ammo that have not been used against the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Leonid Ivlev added.

"We should discard all that humanism stuff and start using the ammunitions that have not been used in battle yet. They are such ammo as fuel air explosive bombs, thermobaric ammo, ammo of higher destructive power and so on," Leonid Ivlev said.

Russia can curb Kyiv's intentions only by achieving victory on the front of the special military operation as Ukraine and its NATO allies only understand the language of force, he added.

State Duma Deputy Mikhail Sheremet believes that Podolyak's statements prove that the West was waging war against Russia.

"This is a frank recognition of the fact that the West is waging war against Russia. The West acts as the main beneficiary of the bloody conflict in Ukraine. I would like to warn here that Western countries, along with Ukraine, will answer for the aggression against Crimea," Sheremet said.

Russia's state-of-the-art ballistic missiles "are capable of smashing all of Russia's enemies completely," he believes.

On August 22, Kirill Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, threatened with new strikes on Crimea.